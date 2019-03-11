Julia Corbett

Julia A. Bryan Corbett, 51, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 P.M. with family present from 6 to 8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery.

Julia was born the daughter of Charles and Loretta “Joan” (Unterreiner) Bextermiller on April 30, 1967 in St. Charles, Missouri. She grew up in Wentzville, Missouri. She completed her nursing degree in 1990.

She married Graeme P. Corbett on June 16, 2012 in Lawton, Iowa.

Julia was a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center.

She enjoyed dancing, yoga, cycling, and hiking.

Julia is survived by her husband, Graeme Corbett of Lawton; sons, William Bryan of Austin, Texas and Michael Bryan of Lawton; parents, Charles, and Loretta “Joan” Bextermiller of Wentzville, Missouri; siblings, Jerry (Annette) Bextermiller of High Hill, Missouri, Theresa Bextermiller of St. Louis, Missouri, Patty Luedecke of Springfield, Missouri, Mary (Dean) Shaw of Springfield, Missouri, Sharon (Bill) Sontag of St. Charles, Missouri, and John (Erin) Bextermiller of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.