Cary Conover

Cary K. Conover, age 70, of Holstein, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home of Holstein.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church of Holstein with the Rev. Doresa K. Collogan officiating. Burial will be at the Battle Center Cemetery of Holstein.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein.

Cary Kendall Conover was born in Battle Creek, Iowa on February 1, 1949 to Cornelius Burroughs Conover and Harriett Alice Swanger Conover. He was raised on the Conover family farm south of Holstein with his three brothers.

During his childhood, Cary participated in many activities including 4-H, choir, sports and church. Cary graduated from Holstein High School in 1967 and Morningside College in 1971.

There he met the love of his life, Victoria Sue Wilson Conover. The old saying “When you know, you know” held true for Cary and Victoria.

They were married on August 31, 1969, and would have celebrated 50 years together later this summer. From this union, four children were born.

Cary and Victoria lived in several towns before settling on the family farm in 1983, where Cary was raised.

Cary had a variety of jobs with the most notable being director of Ida Sheltered Industries, owning a Piccadilly Circus Pizza franchise, farming and teaching.

Cary loved life-long learning. He taught 5th grade at South Sioux City, Nebraska, and American Government, World History, and Sociology at Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto High School. He retired from teaching after the 2012-2013 school year.

Cary was involved in many organizations. He volunteered countless hours on boards and committees; 4-H Foundation, 4-H leader of the Battle Badgers, Holstein Community Theatre Board, Horn Memorial Hospital Foundation, Galva-Holstein School Board, Morningside Alumni Board, United Methodist Church trustee, choir member, Sunday School teacher, UMYF leader, lay leader, Citizens for Ida County, and LOGO’s, to name a few.

Cary died March 9, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, C.B. “Red” Conover and Harriett Alice Swanger Conover; his parents-in-law, Victor Halver Wilson and Aleta Elizabeth Eichman Wilson; and his nephew-in-law, Justin Stahly.

He is survived by his wife Victoria; four children: Chad (Jill) Conover of Olathe, KS; Nathan (Nikki) Conover of Holstein, IA; Sonnet Conover of Olathe, KS; and Leah (Don) Hudelson of Elk Point, SD; grandchildren Cade, Noah, Lucas and Tyler Conover; Caitlyn and Chloe Gottschalk; Alexandra Conover and Ethan Hudelson; brothers Neal (Kitty) Conover, Dwight (Marilyn) Conover, and Blake (Laurie) Conover; his aunt, Opal Harding; his brother and sisters-in-law, Ken (Marsha) Wilson, Myrna (Bob) Drees, Marlys (Jeff) Stahly, Alisa (Bruce) Sandahl, and Kim (Mark) Erlandson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.