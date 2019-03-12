Harold Rex Mobley Jr., 75, of Pierson, formerly of Onawa, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Accura Health-Plymouth Manor Care Center.

A graveside committal service took place at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery in Blencoe, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

The Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting Harold’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.