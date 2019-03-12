Mr. Richard “Dick” Flewelling passed away after a six-year battle with colon cancer.

He was blessed to have his wife and all five of his children with him at the time of his passing at Loma Linda University Hospital Murrieta, California on February 28, 2019 at the age of 77.

Dick was born on June 21, 1941 in Sioux City, Iowa to Bill and Eva Flewelling. He graduated from California State University – Fullerton in 1975 with a degree in Marketing.

He married Jo Anne Reed Flewelling in 1987.

Born and raised in Northwest Iowa, Dick enlisted with the United States Marine Corps in 1961 and served two tours in Vietnam.

After being wounded in battle, he was honorably discharged and moved to Southern California, where he lived until his death.

Dick is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Flewelling; his brother Mike Flewelling; three sons: Tron Klingensmith, Ty Flewelling, and Travis Flewelling; and two daughters, Tara Flewelling and Mikelle Flewelling; as well as eleven grandkids and one great-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Eva Flewelling of Kingsley, Iowa, and one brother, Jim Flewelling of Kingsley.