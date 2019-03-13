City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2019-2 (City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area)

City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-2

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING

THE CITY-WIDE URBAN

REVITALIZATION AREA

FOR THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA

WHEREAS, Chapter 404 of the Code of Iowa, the “Act”, authorizes cities by ordinance to designate revitalization areas if such areas meet the criteria of the Act and if the City completes the procedural requirements of the Act; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Act, this Council adopted, on January 2, 2008, an urban revitalization plan for the City of Moville, Iowa, called the Urban Revitalization Plan (“Plan”) for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area (“Area” or “Revitalization Area”); and

WHEREAS, this Council subsequently adopted an ordinance (the “Designating Ordinance”) designating the Revitalization Area as all land within the corporate limits of the city, excepting that property in the Logan-Bleil Urban Revitalization Area; and

WHEREAS, following the notice and public hearing required by Chapter 404, this Council has adopted an Amendment No. 1 (“Amendment”) to the Plan, the purpose of which is to, among other things, extend the duration of the Plan; update the description of the Area, the designation criteria, and the exemption schedules available under the Plan; place restrictions on property located within an urban renewal area; and clarify the application procedures and review process in accordance with the Act; and

WHEREAS, under the Plan, as amended by the Amendment, the description of the Revitalization Area is updated to the following:

All property within the corporate limits of the city of Moville, Iowa, as of January 1, 2019, excepting the property included in the Logan-Bleil Urban Revitalization Area. Any property annexed into the city limits shall automatically be included in the Area as of the effective date of its annexation into the city; and

WHEREAS, the Area so designated has heretofore been found to meet the criteria of the Act; and

WHEREAS, the revitalization of the Area so described will enhance the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, economic development, or a combination thereof of the Area and is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety, or welfare of the residents of the City, and the area substantially meets the criteria of section 404.1.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA:

Section 1. That in accordance with Chapter 404 of the Code of Iowa, and as a result of the adoption of the Amendment on March 6, 2019, the following described real estate is hereby designated as the Moville City-Wide Revitalization Area:

All property within the corporate limits of the city of Moville, Iowa, as of January 1, 2019, excepting the property included in the Logan-Bleil Urban Revitalization Area. Any property annexed into the city limits shall automatically be included in the Area as of the effective date of its annexation into the city.

Section 2. That the Designating Ordinance is amended hereby, and all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith be and the same are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict.

Section 3. That if any section, provision or part of this Ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of this Ordinance, the Designating Ordinance, or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 6th day of March, 2019.

/s/ James Fisher

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk

Read First Time: March 6, 2019; Vote for passage: Bauer, Conolly, Malm, Ofert

Read Second Time: waived

Read Third Time: waived

PASSED AND APPROVED: March 6, 2019.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019