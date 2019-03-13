Kingsley City Council Minutes — March 4, 2019

Kingsley City Council
March 4, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on March 4, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.  Those present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Peters, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the February 4, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Dave Dugan, representing Jim Harvey Ins. Agency, presented the 2019 liability insurance renewal. The cost will be $68,723.00. Council approved.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.
Rick Bohle, Feb. expenses    100.00
Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone    40.00
Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb    158.00
Deb Jantz, ins. reimb.    164.70
EFTPS, 2/1219 payment..2,515.00
EFTPS, 2/26/19 payment    2,771.42
Frontier, phone bills    214.61
Ipers, Ipers    3,505.11
Kingsley Amb Personnel, Jan. runs    1,600.00
Kingsley Vol. Amb., meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising    1,240.00
KPTH, advertising    850.00
GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins    23.04
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    161.63
UPS, shipping chgs.    41.35
United Healthcare, health ins premiums    5,349.14
Doug Koch, Jan. cleaning    162.50
Sanitary Services, dumpster rent    69.50
Korry Bowman, reimb. Amb exhaust emission control    13.79
Lammers Automotive, maint. parts    106.64
Clark’s Hardware, maint. supplies    177.90
Quill, office chairs, supplies    341.97
Mangold, sewer testing    918.00
J.P. Cooke, pet tags    60.50
Iowa League of Cities, Leaders handbook    40.00
Hunzelman, Putzier  exam fees    1,306.25
Shelly Schaeuble, CPO mileage    61.10
Amazon, Lib. books & supplies    967.85
Indoff, copy paper    40.00
IAMU, 2019-20 dues    667.00
Hawkins, water chemicals    1,959.26
Danko, annual compressor maintenance    678.00
NW Iowa Chimney, shelter house fireplace damper    520.00
Presto-X, pest control    48.00
Bekins Fire & Safety, annual extinguisher service    808.30
Farm and Home Publishers, plat books    168.00
Allied Time, time cards    64.94
Avast, Anti-virus software    63.58
gWorks, Summit spring meeting    100.00
BV County EMS Training Academy, EMS Day    90.00
Wiatel, phone/internet    620.92
Certified Amb. Group, Feb. billing    242.59
Classic Auto Repair, 1999 pickup door handle    158.90
Bohle Construction, Feb. snow removal    17,292.50
Lammers, parts & oil change    148.06
IAMU, CCR workshop    50.00
Matheson, Amb oxygen rental fee    396.42
Baker & Taylor, Lib. books    645.77
Wiatel, phone/internet    92.25
Rolling Oil, gas    217.90
Graham Tire, 4 tires    508.36
IMFOA, dues    20.00
Casey’s, Jan. charges    230.39
The Record, publications    167.36
AT&T, police phone/tablet    191.03
First Cooperative, gas    267.58
Beelner Service, gr. open    450.00
Bound Tree, Amb supplies..274.37
Thompson Innovations, Scada agreement    50.00
MidAmerican, utilities    3,751.06
EMC Insurance, 2019 renewal liability ins.    68,723.00
Grand Total:    133,599.85
Library Special: Cengage, Lib books    141.34

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 26,637.27; Road Use, 11,359.77; Employee Benefits, 8,912.56; Local Option, 122.40; TIF, 11,227.00; Library Spec Inv, 141.34; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 3,835.13; Sewer, 6,908.27; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 15,198.92. Total: 84,342.76.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 41,047.58; Operating Grants, 55,761.23; General Revenues, 20,337.81; Transfers, 8,789.50. Total: 125,936.12.

Budget hearing was opened at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye. No written or oral objections were received. Total tax levy will be 12.66679 per $1000 of valuation. Motion to accept budget as presented by Rolling, seconded by Peters. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to close budget hearing at 7:23 p.m. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Police report was distributed.

Treasurer’s report for February was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire Chief Paul Huth reported there was one call in February, fundraiser is scheduled for March 16. Raise for Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief will be discussed.

Melissa Wurth and Cindi Koch, representing the K-P Little League, presented the annual report of revenue and expenses for their organization. On motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, city will donate $3000 to the program, all voted aye, motion carried.

AT&T has proposed some changes to their lease for equipment on the water tower. On motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, a $500.00 monthly fee was approved, all voted aye, motion carried. Equipment transfer to City ownership will be removed from the contract wording.

Chapters 1, 2 and 3 of the International Property Code were reviewed by the Council. First reading of
Ordinance #242 concerning the code
was done on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Discussion about St. Michael’s land purchase. There will be a hearing scheduled and If approved, down payment will be put into a trust account. Purchase and down payment will be contingent on city securing financing. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, to set up bond issue vote. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Public hearing date will be set in April for the May meeting.

Laura Phelps and Roger Schmid talked with the Council concerning the merger of Kingsley State Bank with Mid States Bank of Council Bluffs.

Council reviewed Chapters 1-37 of the Municipal Code. Some changes were noted. Review of Chapters 40-46; 50-56; and 60-80 will be done at the April 1 meeting.

Kingsley Volunteers liquor license was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Quote from Thompson Innovations to install new software for the lock system at the Community Building that will be compatible with Windows 10 (Cost-3,849.23) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: None

Adjourn on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.  Next meeting will be April 1, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 14, 2019

