Kingsley City Council Minutes — March 4, 2019

Kingsley City Council

March 4, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on March 4, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Those present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Peters, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the February 4, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Dave Dugan, representing Jim Harvey Ins. Agency, presented the 2019 liability insurance renewal. The cost will be $68,723.00. Council approved.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Feb. expenses 100.00

Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone 40.00

Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb 158.00

Deb Jantz, ins. reimb. 164.70

EFTPS, 2/1219 payment..2,515.00

EFTPS, 2/26/19 payment 2,771.42

Frontier, phone bills 214.61

Ipers, Ipers 3,505.11

Kingsley Amb Personnel, Jan. runs 1,600.00

Kingsley Vol. Amb., meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

KPTH, advertising 850.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins 23.04

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 161.63

UPS, shipping chgs. 41.35

United Healthcare, health ins premiums 5,349.14

Doug Koch, Jan. cleaning 162.50

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

Korry Bowman, reimb. Amb exhaust emission control 13.79

Lammers Automotive, maint. parts 106.64

Clark’s Hardware, maint. supplies 177.90

Quill, office chairs, supplies 341.97

Mangold, sewer testing 918.00

J.P. Cooke, pet tags 60.50

Iowa League of Cities, Leaders handbook 40.00

Hunzelman, Putzier exam fees 1,306.25

Shelly Schaeuble, CPO mileage 61.10

Amazon, Lib. books & supplies 967.85

Indoff, copy paper 40.00

IAMU, 2019-20 dues 667.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,959.26

Danko, annual compressor maintenance 678.00

NW Iowa Chimney, shelter house fireplace damper 520.00

Presto-X, pest control 48.00

Bekins Fire & Safety, annual extinguisher service 808.30

Farm and Home Publishers, plat books 168.00

Allied Time, time cards 64.94

Avast, Anti-virus software 63.58

gWorks, Summit spring meeting 100.00

BV County EMS Training Academy, EMS Day 90.00

Wiatel, phone/internet 620.92

Certified Amb. Group, Feb. billing 242.59

Classic Auto Repair, 1999 pickup door handle 158.90

Bohle Construction, Feb. snow removal 17,292.50

Lammers, parts & oil change 148.06

IAMU, CCR workshop 50.00

Matheson, Amb oxygen rental fee 396.42

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books 645.77

Wiatel, phone/internet 92.25

Rolling Oil, gas 217.90

Graham Tire, 4 tires 508.36

IMFOA, dues 20.00

Casey’s, Jan. charges 230.39

The Record, publications 167.36

AT&T, police phone/tablet 191.03

First Cooperative, gas 267.58

Beelner Service, gr. open 450.00

Bound Tree, Amb supplies..274.37

Thompson Innovations, Scada agreement 50.00

MidAmerican, utilities 3,751.06

EMC Insurance, 2019 renewal liability ins. 68,723.00

Grand Total: 133,599.85

Library Special: Cengage, Lib books 141.34

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 26,637.27; Road Use, 11,359.77; Employee Benefits, 8,912.56; Local Option, 122.40; TIF, 11,227.00; Library Spec Inv, 141.34; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 3,835.13; Sewer, 6,908.27; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 15,198.92. Total: 84,342.76.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 41,047.58; Operating Grants, 55,761.23; General Revenues, 20,337.81; Transfers, 8,789.50. Total: 125,936.12.

Budget hearing was opened at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye. No written or oral objections were received. Total tax levy will be 12.66679 per $1000 of valuation. Motion to accept budget as presented by Rolling, seconded by Peters. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to close budget hearing at 7:23 p.m. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Police report was distributed.

Treasurer’s report for February was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire Chief Paul Huth reported there was one call in February, fundraiser is scheduled for March 16. Raise for Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief will be discussed.

Melissa Wurth and Cindi Koch, representing the K-P Little League, presented the annual report of revenue and expenses for their organization. On motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, city will donate $3000 to the program, all voted aye, motion carried.

AT&T has proposed some changes to their lease for equipment on the water tower. On motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, a $500.00 monthly fee was approved, all voted aye, motion carried. Equipment transfer to City ownership will be removed from the contract wording.

Chapters 1, 2 and 3 of the International Property Code were reviewed by the Council. First reading of

Ordinance #242 concerning the code

was done on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Discussion about St. Michael’s land purchase. There will be a hearing scheduled and If approved, down payment will be put into a trust account. Purchase and down payment will be contingent on city securing financing. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, to set up bond issue vote. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Public hearing date will be set in April for the May meeting.

Laura Phelps and Roger Schmid talked with the Council concerning the merger of Kingsley State Bank with Mid States Bank of Council Bluffs.

Council reviewed Chapters 1-37 of the Municipal Code. Some changes were noted. Review of Chapters 40-46; 50-56; and 60-80 will be done at the April 1 meeting.

Kingsley Volunteers liquor license was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Quote from Thompson Innovations to install new software for the lock system at the Community Building that will be compatible with Windows 10 (Cost-3,849.23) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: None

Adjourn on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried. Next meeting will be April 1, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019