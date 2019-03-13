Lawton City Council Minutes — March 6, 2019

Lawton City Council

March 6, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, 2019, at Lawton City Hall.

Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Johnson, Otto, and Saunders. Heiss was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Deputy Charles Hertz, Jerry Steffen, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Carly Hummel, Clark Hummel, Lori Hummel, Melinda Kurtz, Nichole Grasma.

It was moved by Baltushis, second by Otto, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No comments received.

Public Hearing: Mayor Erickson opened the public hearing regarding the FY20 Budget. No comments either verbal or in writing were received in the City Clerk’s office and no comments were received from those present. Mayor Erickson closed the public hearing.

FY20 Budget: It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-05, FY20 Budget.

Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for February. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 57 hours and 11 minutes in February and responded to 7 calls for service.

Fire Report – There were 2 calls last month.

Clerk’s Report –Data Tech, our computer system provider, has been sold to gworks, no changes to the program at this time, mailboxes hit by snowplow have been turned into insurance, DNR Flood Plain permit and 404 permit have been received and will be sent to the DOT on Thursday, bid letting is still set for May 21, 2019; RFP’s for annual examination have been sent out and a decision should be able to be made at the April meeting, comparisons were given on rents charged for antennas on water towers in the area, Austin Busch building permit has been approved and a permit for the walking trail has been approved, a vehicle parked on streets during snow emergencies has been removed.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson reported he attended a SIMPCO meeting which discussed wastewater options and housing.

Public Works Report – Justin reported the VFD’s for the well have been fixed and they have been busy pushing snow.

Attorney Report – Attorney Metcalf read to the Council a summary of the matter regarding the dog Lulu, per City Code. Metcalf stated certain steps would have been necessary, had the Council upheld the previous decision. However, he believed the public vote and publication of the minutes of the meeting met the intent of the code in publicly stating the outcome of the appeal. Metcalf’s report stated nothing else need be done. The Council took no action on the report. The report read by Metcalf is on file in the City Clerk’s office with these minutes.

Minutes and Consent Agenda — It was moved by Otto, second by Johnson to approve the minutes of the February meeting and the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, checking reconciliations, and utility billing reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Liquor License – It was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to approve the liquor license renewal for HAKA (Lawton Pronto). Motion carried, all voting aye.

Water Tower Painting — Motion by Otto, second by Baltushis, to approve the proposal from Viking Industrial Painting to paint the inside and outside of the water tower this spring or summer. Motion carried with all members present voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-06

Resolution amending Sale of the North 2 acres more or less of the former station grounds of the Chicago and Northwestern Railway Company situated in the East one-half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 89 North, Range 45West of the 5th P.M. all contained within the City of Lawton, Woodbury County, Iowa

It was moved by Johnson, second by Otto, to approve Resolution 2019-06 allowing an extension of time to develop the property but changing the minimum assessed value of the property effective June 15, 2019. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-01 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 18.05(2) of the City Code changing the location of posting notices

was presented. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders, to accept the second reading of the ordinance. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-02 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 106.08 of the City Code changing the landfill rates from $4.00 per month to $4.05 per month

was presented. Motion by Saunders, second by Johnson, to accept the second reading of the ordinance. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-03 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 92.02 of the City Code changing the water rates from $2.55 per 1,000 gallons used over the minimum of 1,000 gallons to $2.65 per 1,000 gallons used over the minimum of 1,000 gallons

was presented. Motion by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to accept the second reading of the ordinance. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-04 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 99 of the City Code changing the sewer charges from $13.00 per month to $15.00 per month for residential users and changing the base rate for commercial users from $13.00 per month to $15.00 per month and an increase in the usage charge from $1.50 per 1,000 gallons to $1.85 per 1,000 gallons

was presented. Motion by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to accept the second reading of the ordinance. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Maple Street – Josh Pope was present to answer questions and give a timeline for finishing the 2019 stormwater improvement project. Councilman Johnson, caused to be read:

RESOLUTION 2019-07

Resolution directing preparation of detailed plans and specifications, form of contract and notice to bidders

on the 2019 stormwater improvements project.

Councilman Otto seconded the motion. Motion passed on a roll call vote as follows:

AYE: Baltushis, Johnson, Otto, Saunders

NAY: None

ABSENT: Heiss

City Code – Discussion was held on Chapters 50-80 of the Lawton City Code. No changes were requested and Chapters 90-106 will be reviewed at the April meeting.

Comprehensive Plan – Discussion will be tabled to the April meeting.

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 6:05 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT — FEBRUARY 2019

BOMGAARS PAINT & SUPPLIES FOR MAN LIFT $193.24

BOMGAARS HEATER & BUSHINGS $32.17

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.00

DAKOTA SANITATION GARBAGE — SEPT-JAN $23,823.25

DALE ERICKSON MILEAGE DEC. – JAN. $70.57

DON GROVES REPAIR LIGHTS ON POLARIS RANGER $407.20

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,446.85

HAKA, LLC F250, TOOLCAT, F550, PLOWTRK, CAN $399.41

HEALY WELDING MATERIALS FOR MAN BASKET $160.00

IOWA MUN. FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOC. IMFOA DUES..$50.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $0.90

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $30.82

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,933.08

J.P. COOKE 2019 PET TAGS $108.58

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING $39.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS INC. RENTAL OF OX & AC TANKS $24.80

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY REPLACE SINK IN FRIENDSHIP CTR.. $224.70

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY MATERIALS FOR GEAR DRYER $518.10

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE COUNCIL MEETING & ORDINANCES $215.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $3,155.30

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. OIL & FILTER FOR F250 $33.38

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. COPIER MAINTENANCE CONTRACT $172.23

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT COMPANY GRAVELY COIL ASSEMBLY $147.42

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK FEE TO REPLACE DEBIT CARD $6.79

SIGN PRO TRUCK LOGO $161.00

SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY CO. BLADES FOR F550 $279.27

STEFFEN ENGINEERING & TESTING INC. TRAIL PRELIM/CHECK PLAN $14,352.50

THE RECORD JAN. MINUTES & WAGE PUBLICATION..$426.61

TOWN & COUNTRY SERVICES, INC. LAWN SERVICE – 2 PARKS $1,094.40

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $631.00

U.S. POSTMASTER POSTAGE FOR AUDIT RFP’S $5.20

USA BLUEBOOK PUMP FOR WATER TREATMENT PLANT $574.92

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $312.91

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $92.81

ZIEGLER INC. FORK TINE FOR BOBCAT $3,500.00

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $58,710.93

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $33,935.37

FIRE $1,440.24

ROAD USE TAX $1,772.80

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $14,412.50

WATER $5,398.94

SEWER $1,751.08

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $10,386.64

ROAD USE $9,817.74

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,461.45

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $23.54

WATER $12,068.96

SEWER $5,137.15

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019