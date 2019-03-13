Moville City Council Minutes — March 6, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday March 6, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Jerry Sailer, Kent Baker, Jeff Fedie, Kevin Ball, Jereme Muller, and Joel Robinson. No one wished to speak during Open Forum. Chief Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Thompson is reviewing an updated training repayment contract for Muller and will update at next meeting.

Jeff Fedie and Kevin Ball presented their vision for future improvement of the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage Road. They asked for the council’s opinions and priorities for future development of the area and showed an artist’s rendition of what the Motel could look like after improvements. Council requested information on the financial aspects of the project – Fedie and Ball will provide via email next week. No action taken at this time. Council reviewed insurance coverage options for the storage shed portion of the Motel 20 property. Bauer motioned to choose the lowest cost coverage seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:20 pm, Ofert motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding FY 19/20 Budget proposal, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 7:21 pm Conolly motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-20 to adopt budget FY 19/20.

Ofert motioned to adopt this resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-23 setting public hearing for April 3, 2019 for Budget Amendment #2.

Malm motioned to approve this resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council held an appeal hearing regarding 200 Main Street and the subsequent appeal of the vacant/abandoned status. Malm motioned to deny the appeal and require registration seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:25 pm, Ofert motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding the matter of the adoption of Amendment No. 1 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville Logan-Bleil Urban Revitalization Area, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 7:26 pm Malm motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-24

to adopt Amendment No. 1 to the Urban Revitalization

Plan for the Logan-Bleil Urban Revitalization Area.

Bauer motioned to adopt this resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:26 pm, Conolly motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding the matter of the adoption of Amendment No. 1 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 7:27 pm Ofert motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-25

to adopt Amendment No. 1 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area.

Ofert motioned to adopt this resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Thompson introduced

Ordinance 2019-2 amending the City-Wide

Urban Revitalization Area for the City of Moville.

Malm motioned to approve first reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to waive second and third readings, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to adopt this Ordinance, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-21 accepting and approving

the plat of Stubbs Addition, Woodbury County Iowa.

Bauer motioned to approve this resolution, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed working with the Legion Auxiliary as they purchase dictionaries for WC School third-graders.

The Bush estate received bank approval to sell the property at 212 S. Pearl and the property was sold to new owner on March 1, 2019. Thompson drew up a document outlining the red-tag requirements for the buyer and gives them a March 1, 2020 deadline to have the nuisance abatement completed.

With no further business Malm motions to adjourn at 7:37 pm, Bauer seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019