Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 22, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 2/22/19

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC OFFICE SUPPLIES 5.77

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL WELDING SUPPLIES 18.96

ANTHON, CITY OF ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 106.35

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 18.00

ASPHALT PAVING ASSC OF IA SCHOOLS & FEES 275.00

BERNIE’S LAWN & GARDEN CTR SHOP TOOLS 144.90

BOB BARKER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 715.54

BOMGAARS *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 871.49

BOONE BROTHERS ROOFING BUILDINGS 1,288.31

BURKE ENGINEERING BUILDINGS 492.80

C W SUTER & SON INC *HVAC SYSTEMS 2,054.50

CABLE ONE *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 416.10

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. BUILDINGS 631.01

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 11,859.54

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 208.25

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 351.80

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE WATER/GARBAGE 255.40

CLARK EQUIPMENT CO. BUILDINGS 4,705.92

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. *PARTS 9,248.07

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG CENTER *SUNDRY 223.99

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SUNDRY 27.51

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 17,073.90

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING FOOD 85.91

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 177.53

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC PARTS 64.84

DAVENPORT CLEANERS WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 22.50

DAYS DOOR CO. BUILDING 1,017.23

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 2,156.33

DIXON CONSTR. CO. BOX CULVERTS 11,892.24

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SUNDRY 225.76

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 4,716.90

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 54.00

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCTS *BUILDINGS 1,316.96

EMILY MYERS *ELECTION OFFICIALS 222.61

EQUIPMENT BLADES INC. BLADES 1,960.00

FASTENAL CO. *BOLTS 122.80

FBINAA SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 125.00

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,564.69

FINISH LINE GAS/OILS 55.80

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE..17,678.20

GCR TIRE CENTER *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 628.74

GILL HAULING INC. DITCH CLEANING 678.78

GLOBAL ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 60,325.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 587.31

HITCHES TRAILERS & MORE EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 462.20

HORNICK, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 71.29

HWY. 31 QUICK STOP TIRES & TUBES 28.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE *PARTS 492.80

H20 4 U HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 93.50

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 2,310.02

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 899.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 4,216.34

INTERSTATE BATTERY MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 79.95

IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (A-IA) SALT 1,218.24

IOWA MUNICIPALITIES WORKERS WORK COMP. INSUR. PREM. 21,024.00

IOWA NATURAL HERITAGE DUES/MEMBERSHIPS..175.00

ISAC DENTAL INSURANCE DENTAL INSURANCE 4,881.79

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 301.70

JASON GANN MHI ATTONERY FEES 96.00

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 4,079.54

JOHN ROBINSON PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 10.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 919.45

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 856.13

K & K MOBILE STORAGE INC. BUILDINGS 90.00

KARL’S BUILDINGS 184.92

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 44.65

LONG LINES LTD *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 396.24

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,184.49

MARI H. TURK ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 238.00

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 296.35

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 470.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRICITY 2,138.39

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, SIOUX CITY MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 30.00

MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE *GPS TRACKING 5,400.00

MIDWEST WHEEL *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 356.98

MIKE’S REPAIR MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 20.00

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON MHI ATTONERY FEES 48.00

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 184.11

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 14.25

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR INC. *PARTS 216.50

MURPHY TRACTOR *PARTS 7,337.46

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) *GASOLINE 23,740.85

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 233.80

OFFICE ELEMENTS OFFICE SUPPLIES 57.85

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 376.00

OIL EXPRESS INC. OIL 3,397.60

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,935.34

OTO, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 205.50

OVERHEAD DOOR OF SIOUX CITY BUILDING 36.00

PIERSON, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 46.30

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. TIRES & TUBES 735.50

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 596.18

R.J. THOMAS MFG. INC. BUILDINGS 307.44

RAY’S ELECTRICAL PLUMBING & HEATING BUILDING 526.17

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 90.87

RUETER & ZENOR CO. *PAINT 73.04

SAFELITE AUTO GLASS (SC-IA) LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 29.95

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT, INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 276.16

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,259.01

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE PUBLICATIONS 41.91

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SEXTON OIL CO. *DIESEL 3,111.25

SINGING HILLS AUTO SPA MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 519.00

SIOUX CITY FORD MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 44.22

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,254.70

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 2,113.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *GAS/OILS 59,743.46

SIOUX SALES CO. *UNSPECIFIED 26,936.00

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY *BUILDINGS 240.00

SIOUXLAND SHRM TRAINING 250.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 357.72

SQUARE TIRE GORDON DRIVE *PARTS 55.16

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO INC *BUILDINGS 198.35

SULSBERGER LAND AND CATTLE INC DAMAGES 1,227.60

THOMPSON INNOVATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES..100.00

TITAN MACHINERY (KINGSLEY) *PARTS 4,981.94

TITAN MACHINERY INC. *PARTS 5,421.95

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE..10,737.66

UHL SEED INC. *HERBICIDES 2,340.00

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL *ELECTRICITY 304.00

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE EXPENSE 212.55

VIRGIL H. BREMER*** MEALS & LODGING 39.47

WALL OF FAME PERSONAL ITEMS & CLOTHING 723.78

WASTE MANAGEMENT SIOUX CITY (CS-IL) *WATER/GARBAGE 334.88

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD *MEDICAL FEES 156,526.43

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *WATER/GARBAGE 1,199.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE SHOP TELEPHONE 527.38

WIGMAN CO PLUMBING 414.96

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 6,205.96

WOODBURY CNTY SHERIFF OFFICE SUPPLIES 56.30

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER SUPPLIES 60.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 163.49

ZIEGLER INC *FILTERS 314.27

GRAND TOTAL – 542,143.05

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019