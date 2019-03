Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 8, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 2/08/19

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 159.18

ADP SCREENING AND SELECTION SERVICE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 64.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 204.28

AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS ARMS/AMMUNITION 274.67

AMERICAN JAIL ASSC DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 48.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 62.96

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 92.52

BARNES & NOBLE *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 495.43

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,864.25

BOMGAARS *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 810.47

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 5,207.14

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CARDIS MFG. CO. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 211.50

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 16,268.40

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT MAGAZINES & BOOKS 27.71

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 50.00

CENTURYLINK *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,931.66

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES MEDICAL FEES 70.00

CONNECTIONS AREA AGENCY ON AGING CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 3,190.00

CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC *UNSPECIFIED 2,197.80

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 13.25

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 88.11

DAVID GLEISER*** *MEAL EXPENSE 116.76

DEAN & ASSOCIATES MHI ATTONERY FEES 350.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 2,484.64

DON GROVES REPAIR RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 200.00

DUBUQUE BANK AND TRUST LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 28,480.71

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 104.77

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC. *UPDATE VOTING BOOTHS 374,393.68

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 49.50

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCTS MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 167.95

ESSEX CAPITAL LLC DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 2,125.00

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.34

GARDNER MEDIA LLC MAGAZINES & BOOKS 69.74

GARY WALTERS *UNSPECIFIED 1,131.20

GCR TIRE CENTER TIRES & TUBES 86.00

GENERAL BASIC FUND RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 4,031.00

GOODIN INSURANCE *UNSPECIFIED 1,829.00

GRAVES CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 8,740.80

HALLETT MATERIALS GRANULAR 196,088.87

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,160.41

HECK DRAINAGE LLC *UNSPECIFIED 2,000.00

HGM ASSOC. INC. CONSULTING CONSULTANT FEES 675.15

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 7,000.81

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 6,114.23

IOWA PRISON IND. SIGNS 4,712.70

IOWA SPORTSMAN PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 105.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 2,393.65

JASON GANN *MHI ATTONERY FEES 114.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS..5,050.00

JOHNSTON EARTHMOVING, LLC *UNSPECIFIED 7,950.00

JOHNSTON EXCAVATING *UNSPECIFIED 8,715.00

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD MAGAZINES & BOOKS 213.50

KELTEK INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 328.61

KERMIT H. LEE *UNSPECIFIED 200.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 105.03

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 128.75

MADISON NAT’L LIFE INS. (M-WI)*** LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 681.95

MAIL SERVICES LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 2,643.70

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,912.57

MARI H. TURK *ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 1,260.00

MATHESON-LINWELD WELDING SUPPLIES 142.80

MAURICE WILT UNSPECIFIED 100.00

MENARDS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 285.68

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES MEDICAL FEES..142.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *NATURAL & LP GAS 14,455.35

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC. BOLTS 120.52

MIDWEST WHEEL BOLTS 15.42

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 216.00

MUNGER REINSCHMIDT & DENNE *UNSPECIFIED 2,771.95

MURPHY TRACTOR PARTS 60.00

NATIONWIDE UNSPECIFIED 255.00

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. BOLTS 174.02

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH MOTOR VEHICLE 1,497.97

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE OUTSIDE SERVICES 180.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL *FILTERS 627.44

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS OTHER 96.84

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 26,413.68

OVERHEAD DOOR OF SIOUX CITY BUILDING 18.00

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL FEES 12,499.75

PAYNE SARGISSON UNSPECIFIED 100.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 6,077.60

PETIT CONTRACTING *UNSPECIFIED 2,000.00

PHYSICIANS CLAIMS COMPANY MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 140.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC *TIRES & TUBES 180.00

POLICE ONE SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,008.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 757.55

RANDY HUNT *UNSPECIFIED 1,041.45

RANDY S. HISEY MHI ATTONERY FEES 102.00

READING WAREHOUSE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 43.39

RICHARD BRYCE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.28

RICK COLLINS TOYOTA MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 39.02

ROCK SOLID INC. PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 1,875.00

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 16.26

ROTO ROOTER (SC-IA) *PLUMBING 330.50

RYAN PUBLISHING CO. OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 37.70

SAM’S CLUB (A-GA) FOOD 65.64

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM INC. GAS/OILS 681.09

SECRETARY OF STATE DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 11,187.12

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *BUILDINGS 436.35

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 329.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *WATER/GARBAGE 28,420.44

SIOUX CITY TRUCK & TRAILER INC. PARTS 105.15

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY OFFICE SUPPLIES 4.00

SLOAN MASONIC LODGE *UNSPECIFIED 600.00

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS SHOP TELEPHONE 71.99

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 44.46

SUPPLYWORKS HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 59.90

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN DIESEL 640.00

THOMPSON INNOVATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 680.00

THOMSON WEST MAGAZINES & BOOKS 300.00

TODD RAND *UNSPECIFIED 1,875.00

TRANE COMPANY HVAC SYSTEMS 5,110.20

TRANSIT WORKS EQUIPMENT 163.13

UHL FEED STORE INC. BATTERIES 115.00

VILLAGE PET PRODUCTS K-9 DOG COSTS 921.20

VISION CARE CLINIC, PC LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 110.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 176,565.84

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 81.64

WILLIAMS & COMPANY COMMUNICATIONS TELEPHONE EXPENSE 165.00

WILLIAMS & COMPANY PC (LM-IA) *FISCAL AUDIT 15,045.00

WOODBURY CNTY FAIR ASS’N PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 150.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER OFFICE SUPPLIES 270.00

ZIEGLER INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,224.99

GRAND TOTAL – 1,026,792.23

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019