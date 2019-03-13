Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 12, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 12, 2019

SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, and Taylor. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

A State of the Budget presentation was made by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive District Health budget at $2,743,640.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to add one additional sheriff deputy position to be funded from the Rural Basic Services Fund and to add one additional corrections officer to be funded from the General Basic Services Fund and Room and Board proceeds. Carried 4-1 on a roll call vote; Radig was opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to deny a request for two additional sheriff deputy positions previously received for consideration. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to deny the Emergency Services improvement request as previously received for consideration. Carried 4-1; Pottebaum was opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to deny the WCICC improvement request as previously received for consideration. Carried. 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to defer action to approve the Communication Center improvement requests as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve the 2020 CIP Program budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by to Taylor reduce the debt service reserve fund by $250,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to transfer $59,803.00 from Gaming Revenues to the General Basic Service Fund for tax reduction. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to partially fund the additional corrections officer with $40,000.00 from room and board proceeds from jail operations. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to increase proceeds from Sioux Rivers Regional fund distribution by $50,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to increase by revenue proceeds from the Department of Human Services by $80,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to increase revenues from motor vehicle fees by $20,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to increase revenues from Juvenile Detention contracts by $50,000.00. Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed until the fall of the gavel.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for February 12, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 5, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,226,957.71. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Erica Tuttle, Percentage Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 2-04-19. Separation. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the Rolling Hills Mental Health Region FY20 budget and per capita target of $33.63. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a 28E Agreement between Woodbury County and the Rolling Hills Community Services Region effective July 1, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve awarding a County Farm bid for the County Home farm to Bruce Willems. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the farm lease contract for the County Home farm with Bruce Willems. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the awarding Briese Farm bid to Bruce Willems. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the farm lease contact for the Briese Farm with Bruce Willems. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the contract for CBM to provide meals to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center from 3-1-19 through 6-30-19. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the certificate of completion for HMA Rout and Seal 2018 with Sioux Commercial Sweeping for $39,700.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-B(B82)ó73-97 with Dixon Construction for $220,270.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-B(L78)ó73-97 with Dixon Construction for $225,543.58. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Bennet McDonald Smithland Drainage District.

The Supervisors’ meeting was called back to order.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 19, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 28, 2019