Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 19, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 19, 2019

EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Budget update presented by Dennis Butler. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the request to increase the appropriation for Siouxland District Health by an additional $43,000.00 over what was previously approved for FY20. Carried 4-1; Radig was opposed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to reduce the transfer of Gaming Revenues to the General Basic Fund by $125,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Compensation Board Compensation Schedule for FY 20. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to set the FY20 budget public hearing date March 12th at 4:45 p.m. Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed until the fall of the gavel.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for February 19, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 12, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $474,929.47. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process for Terry Brooks, parcel #894704306004, 412 Eton, Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,808

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES THROUGH THE REDEMPTION PROCESS

WHEREAS, Terry Brooks and as joint titleholder of property located at 412 Eton. Sioux City, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 8947 04 306 004

MEADOW LAWN 2ND LOT 53

WHEREAS, Terry Brooks, as joint titleholder of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code Section 447.9(3) and,

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby directs the County Auditor to redeem this property Parcel #894704306004 owned by the petitioner from the holder of a certificate of purchase of the amount necessary to redeem under section 447.9, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this parcel.

SO RESOLVED this 19th day of February, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Samantha Barnes, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-26-18. Resignation.; the reclassification of Jered Jepsen, Weed Commissioner, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 3-06-19, $26.98/hour, 6.7%=$1.69/hour. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 6 year Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Cara Wood, Senior Clerk, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-07-19, $19.57/hour, 3.8%=$.72/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 4/Step 2 to Grade 4/Step3.; and the separation of James McCrystal, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-29-19. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.70/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the request of James McCrystal to remain on County Health and Dental insurance. Copy filed.

To approve the food contract for CBM to provide meals to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting a public hearing for an agreement for New Cingular to a 4th amendment to a current tower lease.

RESOLUTION #12,809

NOTICE OF PROPERTY LEASE AMENDMENT

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa is the deed holder to certain radio communications tower sites on the Siouxland Tri-State Radio Communications System (hereinafter referred to as “STARCOMM”); and

WHEREAS New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC. (hereinafter referred to as “New Cingular”) desires to enter a 4th Amendment to the lease with Woodbury County, Iowa and Starcomm to use the Starcomm radio tower located at 3301 West 19th Street, Sioux City, Iowa.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the March 5th, 2019 at 4:45 pm in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to the 4th Amendment of a current lease space on the Starcomm system to New Cingular for the remaining second renewal term of five (5) years with the possibility of four (2) additional five (5) year renewal terms.

3. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Lease Amendment” and except for this subparagraph 3 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 19th day of February, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894726101003, 3001 13th St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894726101003, 3001 13th St. to William VanderVeen, 1117 N. Helen St., Sioux City, for $3,700.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,810

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By William VanderVeen in the sum of Three Thousand Seven-Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($3,700.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894726101003

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Block Eight (8), Long View Addition, situated in the County of Woodbury and the State of Iowa (3001 13th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 19th Day of February, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract for the B152 bridge rehabilitation project with Dixon Construction for $67,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution committing fund and project maintenance for Dallas Avenue road improvements. Carried 5-0.

COMMITMENT OF FUNDS AND PROJECT MAINTENANCE RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #12,811

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is submitting application to the SRTPA RPA Surface Transportation Program for the following project in FY 2023, and

County Hwy. K42 — Dallas Avenue

PCC Pavement Replacement

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that County Engineer is directed to submit application for the above captioned project, that the Board of Supervisors will dedicate the local match funding for the project, and that Woodbury County will maintain the completed project for its intended public use for a minimum of 20 years following project completion.

Passed and approved this 19th day of February, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Bennet McDonald Smithland Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 26, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019