Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 26, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 26, 2019

NINTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for February 26, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 19, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $465,424.51. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Verna Shockey, parcel #894726353005, 3123 3rd St., Sioux City. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Teresa Andrews-Stowe, parcel #894730251011, 2311 W. 4th St, Sioux City. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Lance Hamann, 2308 Safford Ave., Correctionville, IA, as clerk of Morgan Township. The appointment was made on February 13, 2019, to fill the position previously held by Jess Martin, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

To approve the revocation of appointment of Erica Tuttle, as Deputy Bookkeeper effective February 4, 2019. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of Devan Amick, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-04-19, $19.28/hour. Position Transfer from Sheriff Reserve Officer to Civilian Jailer.; and the transfer of Luke Talbert, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-04-19, $19.28/hour. Position Transfer from Sheriff Reserve Officer to Civilian Jailer. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center HVAC and Roof Project change order #1, purchase of hydronic system cleaner, geothermal system treatment as quoted by Innovational Concepts, Inc. to be funded to be funded with Capital Improvement Project funds with an additional $10,000.00 available for contingency. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project #L-B(D156)ó73-97. The bids are as follows:

Midwest Contracting LLC, Marshall, MN — $146,739.00

LA Carlson Contracting Inc., Merrill, IA — $152,697.50

Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc., Onawa, IA — $163,803.00

Dixon Construction Co., Correctionville, IA — $183,848.50

Peterson Contractors Inc., Reinbeck, IA — $196,086.50

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the bid to Midwest Contracting LLC for $146,739.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to set a goal to dedicate an amount of money raised by property taxes up to $6.7 million identifiable from C.F. Industries valuation from FY 2021 to FY 2036 to increased gravel purchases. Carried 4-1 on a roll call vote; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 5, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019