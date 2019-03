The Record’s Pam Clark has posted several photos of the recent flooding in Moville and Kingsley. These photos were all taken on Wednesday, March 13th. The West Fork was cresting at 6:30 p.m. but during the night it went out of its banks and has flooded several businesses in the low-lying areas. Ag Con is flooded and The 4-Way Stop was closed.

A few of these pictures are below. You can see all of them in our gallery by clicking here.