Representative Tom Jeneary — March 13, 2019

The first funnel week has passed and everyone at the Capitol is glad. It was a very busy week with many subcommittee and committee meetings.

If a bill does not come out of a full committee vote prior to the funnel deadline, it is essentially dead for this legislative session.

This past weekend, Senator Carlin and I had town hall meetings in Merrill and Remsen. It is important to hear and discuss issues that are of concern to our constituents.

We will be holding town hall meetings on Saturday, March 16th in Moville at 9:00am in the Council Chambers at City Hall, and in Kingsley at 11:00am at the Community Center. We invite everyone to come and share their concerns and comments on issues that are important to them.

We will be debating legislation this week in the House Chamber, so I will have more information next week!

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact me.

Representative Tom Jeneary