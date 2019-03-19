Audrey Benedix

Audrey Marie Benedix of Sioux City passed away unexpectedly from an aneurysm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha. She was 39 years old. Audrey was an organ donor.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Audrey was born on November 21, 1979 to David and Jisele (Jenness) Benedix. She received her education in the Sioux City Public Schools, finishing at West High School.

She worked at various employers throughout her career, working as an assistant manager. At the time of her death, Audrey was a stay-at-home mother, wife and grandmother.

Audrey is survived by her daughters, Destiny and Shyan Ehlers; son, Gabe Lara; partner, Marney Lara; and mother, Jisele Jorgenson, all of Sioux City; father Dave and step-mother of Kingsley, Iowa; sister, Patty (Neil) of Avoca, IA; brother, David Benedix of Kingsley, Iowa; half-sisters Michelle (Justin) Fortin of Harlan, IA and Christy Large of Omaha, NE; step-sisters Desiree (Matt) Hoesing of Hinton, IA and Tina Peters of Louisville, KY; and grandfather Lee Jenness of Cherokee, IA.

Audrey was preceded in death by her grandmother Pearl Jenness of Cherokee, IA; grandparents Fred and Shirley Benedix of Correctionville, IA; and step-father Chris Jorgenson.