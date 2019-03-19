Frances Quintard

Frances Marie Quintard, 97, of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.

A funeral service were held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Faith United Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Koehler officiating.

Frances was born February 8, 1922 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ernest and Gladys (Kesner) Campbell. She grew up on a farm near Merrill and graduated from Merrill High School.

She married Arthur “Mel” Quintard on November 26, 1941. Due to Mel serving in World War II, they moved to North Carolina where he was stationed.

After the war, they established residency around the Lawton, Iowa area. To this union, four daughters and a son were born.

In 1955, they moved to Sioux City, Iowa to raise their family.

Frances worked for Toller Drug and later the Red Owl store.

In her upper 40’s, Frances went “back to school,” enrolling in Western Iowa Tech’s first classes held in the downtown area.

After receiving her Medical Secretary degree, she transcribed medical files for Dr. Ziebell for close to 30 years until her retirement.

Mel died in 2003 after 62 years of marriage.

Frances was a member and deacon of the Faith United Presbyterian Church and a member of the church’s ladies circle. In their younger years, Mel and Frances were devout card players belonging to several card clubs.

She was always appreciative to others’ kind gestures, and she loved to cook and solve crossword and Wheel of Fortune puzzles.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and taking road trips to family gatherings and reunions. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and her beloved pets.

Mourning her loss are her three daughters, Kay Barnes of Aurora, CO; Bonnie Beermann (John Curtis) of Aurora, CO; and Jeannie (Mark) Peterson of Sioux City, IA; and one son, Mark (Vicki) Quintard of Sioux City, IA; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frances was greeted at Heaven’s gates by her parents, her husband; her daughter, Rita Kersenbrock, her granddaughter, Brook Quintard; a sister, Doris Sullivan; and two brothers, Virgil Campbell and Merlin Campbell. Memorials may be directed to Faith United Presbyterian Church.