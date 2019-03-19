MVAO/COU National Honor Society & Gold Club Induction

Below are six photos from the MVAO/COU High School Gold Club/National Honor Society Banquet and Induction Ceremony, which was held Thursday, March 7. All photos are from The Mapleton Press.
You can read about the ceremony on page 12 of this week’s Record.
Junior Gold Club members. Front Row: Madison Boyle, Lindsey Sisco, Sydney Welte, Lexi Weber, Maria Swanson, Cameron Brenner and Katie Klockgether. Middle Row: Avery Ehlers, Makenzie Smith, Sydney Fundermann, Kolby Nutt, Mitchell Weed, Abbi Boysen, Claire Mikkelson and Ellen Mallory. Back Row: Zach Craig, Cody Rosburg, Landon Mohr, Maxwell Steffes, Weston Beeson, Blake Paulsen and Dylan Blake. Missing from Picture: Kenedee Bubke, Austin Clarke and Brianna Templeton
Freshmen Servers. Front Row: Ashlyn Blake, Anna Heck, Emma Heck, Paige Wooster and Calista Steffes. Back Row: Rachel Shupe, Keely Kuhlmann, Jade Beeson, Ethan Reed and Thomas Morley.
New National Honor Society members. Front Row: Haley Drenkhahn, Mitchell Weed, Cody Rosburg, Adam Paultz and Lexi Weber. Middle Row: Nichelle Tuttle, Brooke Handke, Cameron Brenner, Skyler Kelm, Ellen Mallory, Abigail Boysen, Sydney Fundermann and Katie Klockgether. Back Row: Kolby Nutt, Weston Beeson, Maxwell Steffes, Sydney Welte, Maria Swanson, Blake Paulsen and Claire Mikkelson.
Returning National Honor Society members. Front Row: Cameron O’Connell, Haden Kuhl, Aaron Michael and Zakary Scott. Back Row: Brylie Boettcher, Brooke Boyle, Katelyn Trucke and Emmalee Scott.
Senior Gold Club members. Front Row: Haden Kuhl, Cameron O’Connell, Bryce Kafton, Sam Kafton, Cameron Boyle and Adam Plautz. Back Row: Zakary Scott, Brooke Boyle, Brylie Boettcher, Nichelle Tuttle, Emmalee Scott, Skyler Kelm and Aaron Michael. Missing from Picture: Brecken Hayes, Tristan Petersen, Madison Smith and Mikah VanHouten.
Sophomore Gold Club members. Front Row: Kendra Creese, Emily Trucke, Lilly Burke, Katy Krohn, Brooklyn Beery, Sophie Krusen, Reese Petersen and Loryn Schultz. Middle Row: Noah Oberreuter, Dawson Gress, Benjamin Schram, Delayne Hart, Abigayle Coleman, Hannah Bohm and Collin Lansink. Back Row: Steele Yockey, Thomas Sorensen, Chase Pester, Camric Hamann, Trey Kunze, Dallas Weed, Brady Seuntjens and Yonah McEntee. Missing from Picture: Caidem Preston and Jamison Thies.