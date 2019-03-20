Anthon City Council Minutes — March 11, 2019

Anthon City Council

MARCH 11, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on March 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs and Tammy Reimer. Lisa Petersen and Allison Umbach were absent. Also present: Selma Mills, Karen & Ron Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Reimer, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 3-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Selma Mills was present to discuss her utility bill and load control management.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 48 hours and 57 minutes, responded to 4 calls for service and spent 3 hours and 44 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from February 7, 2019 meeting and financial reports as filed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs and Reimer; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 3-0.

LEGAL: The Council discussed nuisance abatement with the city’s attorney, Chad Thompson.

BUDGET HEARING: Mayor Pithan opened the public hearing on the proposed 2019/2020 budget at 6:06 p.m. Notice of time and place of hearing had been published on February 21, 2019 in The Record and the affidavit of publication was available to file with the County Auditor. No oral or written comments were received on said budget. Mayor Pithan closed the public hearing at 6:07 p.m.

Motion by Reimer, seconded by Benson, to adopt

Resolution #2019-03-443 entitled

“A Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs and Reimer; nays – none.

WATER PROJECT RESOLUTION: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Reimer, to adopt

Resolution #2019-03-444 entitled

“Resolution Approving and Authorizing a form of Interim Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City of Anthon, Iowa, and the Iowa Finance Authority, and authorizing and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of $120,000 Water Revenue Capital Loan Notes Anticipation Project Note, Series 2019, of the City of Anthon, Iowa, under the provisions of the Code of Iowa, and providing for a method of payment of said Notes”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs and Reimer; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: The city will be selling the used Christmas lights for no less than $50 each and they must take all of them. Other business discussed: applying for a MRHD grant for picnic tables, WIMECA annual meeting on Apr 3rd and clean-up day on April 30th.

February Receipts: General – $8633.94; RUT – $6109.05; LOST – $6257.31; Debt Service – $217.25; Water – $9336.13; Sewer – $5254.42; Electric – $74530.80. Total: $110338.90.

Expenses: General – $10813.09; RUT – $2396.69; Water – $9254.33; Sewer – $4932.58; Electric – $64337.80. Total: $91734.49.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to adjourn. Carried 3-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:24 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

MARCH 2019

GWORKS TRAINING $180.00

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $1,556.60

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER BRAKE FLUID $12.00

COLLINS AGENCY

INSURANCE $43,354.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $62.32

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING EQ. SUPPLIES $42.11

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA TRAINING $487.16

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES SIGNS $106.30

JOY AUTO PARTS MDSE $176.72

LONG LINES PHONE $342.75

MENARDS SUPPLIES $46.58

OFFICE ELEMENTS CHAIR/SUPPLIES $406.94

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,441.70

UMBACH SEED & FEED ICE MELT $30.00

WIMECA ENERGY $47,803.29

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $280.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,889.00

PETTY CASH MOUSE $23.90

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $2,297.83

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $772.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX..$4,311.91

IPERS WH IPERS $2,748.23

CLOUD MARK SNOW REMOVAL $890.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $138.03

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,040.99

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $317.10

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ENGINEERING $427.50

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.02

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE..$130.68

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS SERVICE AGREEMENT $319.00

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $146.25

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $35.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $16,426.39

UMBACH TONY SNOW REMOVAL $90.00

TREIBER TONY DEPOSIT REFUND $150.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $13,269.16

CLAIMS TOTAL $147,105.96

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2019