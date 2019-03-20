Correctionville City Council Minutes — March 11, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

March 11, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on March 11, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Tara Hill and Ron Sanderson. Absent: Adam Petty. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson. (Dan Volkert sworn in as council person 7:20 p.m.)

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 3/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve the minutes of the February 11, 2019 regular meeting and February 19, 2019 special meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 3/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Larry Town addressed the council regarding nuisance notices he received for his property at 411 5th Street, Dan Volkert addressed the council regarding businesses closing in the city and the need for fire and ambulance members.

NEW BUSINESS:

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to appoint Dan Volkert to the city council to fill vacancy until the next general election. Passed 2/1. Volkert was given oath of office at 7:20 p.m.

Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report.

Maintenance report: received a quote to replace one of the mowers, CIT will be delayed in repairing residential sewer connections, need to get quotes for the repair of curb and gutter for the east side of Driftwood Street south from 3rd to 1st Streets.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approving

Resolution 2019-08

approving new member Wally Hinote to the Correctionville Fire & Rescue Department.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Dave Christensen: No report.

Terry Mammen representing River Valley Youth Football asked for permission to use Copeland Park including the concession stand on July 4, 2019 for tractor pull event. RV Youth Football will receive gate fees and close the north entrance for the day. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve this request. Passed 4/0.

Amanda Harper, Simpco representative, updated the council regarding the CDBG Housing Grant. Correctionville will be applying for this grant again this year. Motion by Hill, 2nd by Sanderson to approve Simpco to complete an environmental study for the CDBG Housing Sustainability Application at a cost of $2500. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley, to approve

Resolution 2019-09

setting time, date and place for public hearing for housing grant application.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2019-10

approving updates to Personnel Manual.

Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Hill, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2019-11

approving maintenance for Archaeological Discovery Interpretive Display for 20 years.

Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to close the meeting at 7:40 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the FY Budget for 2019/20. With no written or oral comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to close the public hearing at 7:42 p.m. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve

Resolution 2019-12

approving the FY Budget for 2019/20 as it was presented and published as required by law.

Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve

Resolution 2019-13

supporting an application for IMFOA scholarship.

Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Hill, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2019-14

approving transfer of funds, Debt Service to General and General Fund to Pool Renovation Capital Fund.

Roll call. Passed 4/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

City has taken possession of 208 Birch Street.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:00 PM.

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

FEBRUARY FEBRUARY

EXPENDITURES: REVENUE:

General Fund

$25,983.06 $19,775.85

Road Use Tax

$6,544.69 $8,877.05

Employee Benefits

$429.04

Emergency

$39.28

LOST

$8,830.82

TIF

$67.95

Welsch

$980.13

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Cemetery Maintenance

$20.40

Debt Service

$812.84

CEDCORP

$5,000.00

Transfer of Jurisdiction

$6,459.68 $0.00

Water Fund

$6,276.12 $8,136.97

Sewer Fund

$3,773.43 $11,738.15

Totals

$54,036.98 $59,721.01

Vendor/Description Amount

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $2,713.83

IPERS IPERS $1,959.48

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $2,822.31

USPS Postage $137.20

BANYON DATA SYSTEMS INC. Program support $2,580.00

BUILDERS SHARPENING AND SERVICE Maintenance $158.73

CITY CLERK – AMBULANCE MEALS Meals $173.41

CITY CLERK – PETTY CASH Thermostat $52.43

CORNER HARDWARE Maintenance $37.52

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER Maintenance.. $30.88

FELD FIRE Supplies $616.00

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $28.75

FREDERICK BLANCH Books $23.75

IOWA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH Pool Cert. $105.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC Lights $474.16

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $561.17

LONGLINES Phone $140.17

MATHERS CONSTRUCTION Snow removal $3,030.00

MENARDS Supplies $86.32

NEW COOP Fuel $2,947.95

OFFICE ELEMENTS Supplies $79.97

PCC Ambulance billing $291.35

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Tires/wheels $1,452.80

SANDRA LUNDT Mileage EMS $47.79

STOREY KENWORTHY/MATT Receipt books $170.93

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $282.88

USPS Postage $235.00

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. Maintenance $2,942.78

VERIZON WIRELESS Phone $47.13

VISA Supplies $703.45

WESTERN IOWA TECH Books $602.00

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance Assist $400.00

ZIEGLER INC. Backhoe $394.12

$31,268.94

