Court Notice — Clark’s Hardware vs. Jenny Manker

Public Notice

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

(Small Claims)

CLARKS HARDWARE, LLC

20 WEST 2ND STREET

KINGSLEY, IA 51028

Plaintiff,

vs.

JENNY MANKER

36375 C-70

KINGSLEY, IA 51028

Defendant.

Case No. SCCV038868

ORIGINAL NOTICE

(ACTION FOR MONEY JUDGMENT)

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the above-named plaintiff demands from you the amount of $279.78, plus court costs and attorney fees in the amount of $100.00 based on failure to pay for services provided.

THIS CASE HAS BEEN FILED IN A COUNTY THAT UTILIZES ELECTRONIC FILING. Therefore, unless the attached signature page contains a hearing date for your appearance, or unless you obtain an exemption from the court, you must file your Appearance and Answer electronically.

You must register through the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.state.ia.us/EFile and obtain a log in and password for the purposes of filing and viewing documents on your case and of receiving service and notices from the court.

FOR GENERAL RULES AND INFORMATION ON ELECTRONIC FILING, REFER TO THE IOWA COURT RULES CHAPTER 16 PERTAINING TO THE USE OF THE ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, also available on the Iowa Judicial Branch Website.

FOR COURT RULES ON THE PROTECTION OF PERSONAL PRIVACY IN COURT FILINGS, REFER TO DIVISION VI OF IOWA COURT RULES CHAPTER 16.

UNLESS YOU APPEAR by completing and filing an Appearance and Answer using the Iowa Judicial Branch Electronic Filing Interface at https://www.iowacourts.state.ia.us/EFile within 20 days, after service of this original notice upon you judgment will be entered against you upon plaintiffs claim together with interest and court costs.

IF YOU DENY THE CLAIM AND APPEAR by filing an Appearance and Answer using the Iowa Judicial Branch Electronic Filing Interface within 20 days after service of this original notice upon you, you will then receive electronic notification through the Iowa Electronic Document Management System of the place and time assigned for hearing.

By: /S/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson AT0007809

THOMPSON, PHIPPS & THOMPSON

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, Iowa 51028

Telephone (712) 378-3611

Fax (712) 378-3622

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Thursday, March 21, 2019

and Thursday, March 28, 2019