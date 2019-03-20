Cushing City Council Minutes

March 6, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Ray Endrulat, Shawn Joy, Dustin Schlenger, Jim Porter. Also present: Lt. Charles Hertz

Motion by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) February 5, 2019 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

ACCO Chlorine/Pumping Tube 219.18

AT&T Firemen Cell 46.89

Barnes & Noble Library Books 183.94

BV Co. EMS Training 3 Ambulance Members 150.00

CBC Library Roof Repair 47.30

IA Assoc. of Municipal Utilities 2019-20 Dues 536.00

IA Library Assoc. 2019-20 Dues 35.00

ISG Eng./Operator Services 5796.84

Joy Auto Supply City truck/Fire truck parts 534.68

Lora D. Miller Co. 2018 W2s, 1099s 436.50

MCI Telephone 28.39

Mid-American Electricity 1055.08

New Coop Library/City/Fire 1013.18

NW REC

Standpipe Light 12.27

URD Build for Standpipe Power 3688.00

O’Halloran International Fire Dept. Grass Rig 323.83

PCC Ambulance Billing 357.25

Quality Pump & Control Pump Floats 165.63

SCE Pay Request #4 CDBG Portion 44,706.00

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 54.40

Schmitt Construction Pay Request #3 CDBG Portion 2911.00

Terry Clarkson Excavation Burials/Snow Removal at Cemetery 1450.00

Triple C Pest Control Prepay 16 Treatments 1520.00

USPS stamps 55.00

Wiese Construction Snow Removal 250.00

Woodbury Co. EMS Ambulance Assist 400.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 9448.00

Library 1000.00

Road Use 1675.75

Water Fund 190,773.02

Sewer Fund 1725.00

Solid Waste Fund 1959.75

Fire Fund 1705.00

Total Revenue: 208,287.32

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposed 2019-20FY budget at 6:30 p.m. No verbal or written comments were received. Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 6:35 p.m. Clerk will forward budget information as required by law to the County Auditor and State Department of Management.

Sheriff’s Report. Lt. Hertz reported deputies conducted 48 hours of Directed Patrols and responded to 5 calls.

Council discussed that the librarian is to be instructed to only have Wi-Fi turned on to the public during open hours.

Council discussed the various residents that the clerk is instructed to send letters about their nuisance properties.

Appointments: A letter of interest was received at city hall by Alex Rabbass to be appointed to city council. Motion made by Joy to appoint Alex Rabbass to replace Ben Rabbass on Cushing City Council. Seconded by Porter. Motion passed 4/0.

Motion made by Endrulat to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Porter. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Library Roof Repair. Mayor Joy has been talking with a guy that does tuck pointing. We are waiting on some estimates from him.

General Business

• ISG. Project on target for April 2019 completion.

Section 1: Pay Request #5 for $98,715.69

Motion made by Schlenger to approve the payment. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0

• Spring Clean-Up. Council has instructed clerk to go ahead and schedule spring clean-up for May 16 – May 23.

• Mowing. Mike Frahm mailed a letter of interest to do the mowing for Cushing for summer 2019. He will charge $3150. Motion made by Porter, seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0

Resolutions

Resolution 2019:02:

Set Salaries, Wages, and Mileage for 2019-20.

Motion to approve resolution 2019:02 made by Joy. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion carried 4/0

Resolution 2019:03:

Adopt Annual Budget FY19-20.

Motion made to approve resolution 2019:03 made by Porter. Seconded by Schlenger. Motion carried 4/0

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, April 2, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Porter, seconded by Endrulat to adjourn at 7:40 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2019