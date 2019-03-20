Cushing City Council Minutes — March 6, 2019



Cushing City Council Minutes
March 6, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Ray Endrulat, Shawn Joy, Dustin Schlenger, Jim Porter.  Also present:  Lt. Charles Hertz

Motion by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) February 5, 2019 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – none

Claims
ACCO  Chlorine/Pumping Tube    219.18
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.89
Barnes & Noble  Library Books    183.94
BV Co. EMS Training  3 Ambulance Members    150.00
CBC  Library Roof Repair    47.30
IA Assoc. of Municipal Utilities  2019-20 Dues    536.00
IA Library Assoc.  2019-20 Dues    35.00
ISG  Eng./Operator Services    5796.84
Joy Auto Supply  City truck/Fire truck parts    534.68
Lora D. Miller Co.  2018 W2s, 1099s    436.50
MCI  Telephone    28.39
Mid-American  Electricity    1055.08
New Coop  Library/City/Fire    1013.18
NW REC
Standpipe Light    12.27
URD Build for Standpipe Power    3688.00
O’Halloran International  Fire Dept. Grass Rig    323.83
PCC  Ambulance Billing    357.25
Quality Pump & Control  Pump Floats    165.63
SCE  Pay Request #4 CDBG Portion    44,706.00
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    54.40
Schmitt Construction  Pay Request #3 CDBG Portion    2911.00
Terry Clarkson Excavation  Burials/Snow Removal at Cemetery    1450.00
Triple C Pest Control  Prepay 16 Treatments    1520.00
USPS  stamps    55.00
Wiese Construction  Snow Removal    250.00
Woodbury Co. EMS  Ambulance Assist    400.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    9448.00
Library    1000.00
Road Use    1675.75
Water Fund    190,773.02
Sewer Fund    1725.00
Solid Waste Fund    1959.75
Fire Fund    1705.00
Total Revenue:    208,287.32

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposed 2019-20FY budget at 6:30 p.m.  No verbal or written comments were received.  Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 6:35 p.m. Clerk will forward budget information as required by law to the County Auditor and State Department of Management.

Sheriff’s Report.  Lt. Hertz reported deputies conducted 48 hours of Directed Patrols and responded to 5 calls.

Council discussed that the librarian is to be instructed to only have Wi-Fi turned on to the public during open hours.

Council discussed the various residents that the clerk is instructed to send letters about their nuisance properties.

Appointments:  A letter of interest was received at city hall by Alex Rabbass to be appointed to city council.  Motion made by Joy to appoint Alex Rabbass to replace Ben Rabbass on Cushing City Council.  Seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 4/0.

Motion made by Endrulat to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Porter.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business
• Library Roof Repair.  Mayor Joy has been talking with a guy that does tuck pointing.  We are waiting on some estimates from him.

General Business
• ISG.  Project on target for April 2019 completion.
Section 1:  Pay Request #5 for $98,715.69
Motion made by Schlenger to approve the  payment.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0

• Spring Clean-Up.  Council has instructed clerk to go ahead and schedule spring clean-up for May 16 – May 23.

• Mowing.  Mike Frahm mailed a letter of interest to do the mowing for Cushing for summer 2019.  He will charge $3150.  Motion made by Porter, seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 4/0

Resolutions
Resolution 2019:02:  
Set Salaries, Wages, and Mileage for 2019-20.  
Motion to approve resolution 2019:02 made by Joy.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion carried 4/0

Resolution 2019:03: 
Adopt Annual Budget FY19-20.  
Motion made to approve resolution 2019:03 made by Porter.  Seconded by Schlenger.  Motion carried 4/0

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, April 2, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Porter, seconded by Endrulat to adjourn at 7:40 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 21, 2019

