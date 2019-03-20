Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — March 11, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

MARCH 11, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The regular January meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Hagan, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve the minutes of the February meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding payments to Northern Plains Fitness, Hudl, Nolte, Comman & Johnson P.C., SU Insurance Co, Bohle Construction and IA Girls High School Athletic Union. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $112,460.66 from the general fund, $2031.00 from the schoolhouse funds, $11,495.93 from the Kingsley activity fund, $23,109.20 from the lunch fund and $2,182.70 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• The 2017/2018 audit report has not been received. Mr. Bailey and Laurie Schweitzberger attended a budget workshop provided by ISFIS to prepare the 2019/20 certified budget. The current year expenses are 54% of the current year’s budget. Health insurance rates increased slightly for single and family premiums. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese updated the board the wrestling season concluded March 4th with a fantastic season. Track season started March 8 with 50 kids signed up. The first meet is April 9th in Lawton. ISASP (Formerly Iowa Assessments) will be taken in March and April for grades 3-11. 3rd quarter ends March 13th. Parent-Teacher Conferences are March 19 and 21. There will be a 7th/8th grade dance March 29. MS candy sales fundraiser ends March 12. Kindergarten round-up will be held April 5th with two sessions 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Hero’s Day is planned for May 1st. The Panther Ball was a great success! Thank you to the committee and everyone for this great event! The “Making a Difference” Video sponsored by KTIV won an Arnold’s Park day for the middle school students and $1,000 from Woodhouse. Congrats to ALL!

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey congratulated the basketball teams on a great season. The Jazz band qualified for State. The talent show was a success. The State updated their SSA rates for 19/20 fiscal year as 2.06%. The State average is 2% or less. SAVE funds are getting closer to be passed. There is a bill amended for School Voucher programs which may be taken out. Mr. Bailey will be meeting with local authorities on May 21st regarding the school’s security plan to be in place by July 1st. We have missed four snow days so far and made up one snow day. The additional three days will be added to the end of the year. Last day of school scheduled for May 29th. There are still 51 hours to play with and two more days in the month of May, if other days.

9. OLD BUSINESS

• None

10. NEW BUSINESS

• KSB – Merger Discussion

Kingsley State Bank announced a merger with Midstates Bank. Roger Schmid answered questions.

• 2019-2020 Budget Guarantee Resolution

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the following resolution:

FY 2020: Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Kingsley-Pierson Community School, will levy property tax for the fiscal year 2019-2020 for the regular program budget adjustment allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

Roll call: Herbold, aye; Pratt, aye; Collins, aye; Haggin, aye; Bubke, aye.

• 2019-2020 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date

Compared overall tax rates to previous year and $1.811 lower tax rate since the bond issue will be paid in full June 2019. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to publish a budget with a total tax rate of approximately $12.15395. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to set a hearing date as April 8th at 7:00 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Hearing 2019-2020 School Calendar

Mr. Bailey explained the two calendar samples and the hearing was opened up for public comment. Erin Hoffman provided comments on the semester schedule and testing. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to close the public hearing. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2019-2020 Calendar Adoption

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the calendar as presented. The first day of school will be August 23rd with the last day scheduled for May 26th, before snow days. Graduation will be May 24th. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Resignation

Erin Hoffman has resigned her position as Speech Sponsor. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the resignation of Erin Hoffman as speech coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Haggin, to approve Erin Hoffman as full-time TLC position. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve Marina Keck as Assistant Softball Coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve Geoffery Olson as Head High School Football Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Project: Mr. Bailey updated the Board on the additional $7,970 cost for carpet in the offices and teacher’s lounge. The Board did not approve the purchase of the additional carpet. Mr. Bailey discussed the purchase of a new lawn mower and will provide bids in April. Mr. Bailey discussed the purchase of a gas water heater for the Kingsley building.

• Renewal of Operational Sharing Positions: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the following sharing positions: Transportation Director, Guidance and Maintenance with Woodbury Central, Curriculum Director with Woodbury Central and Hinton, Human Resources with Akron-Westfield, West Sioux, Lawton Bronson, and Woodbury Central. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Request: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the fundraiser for Middle School Yearbook sales at a cost no greater than $20 per book. All voted aye, motion carried

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• None

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:55 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

**A negotiations strategy session was held after the board meeting.

The April Board meeting will be April 8th at 7:00 p.m.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2019