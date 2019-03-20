Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — March 11, 2019

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, March 11, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place:  Superintendent Office, Mapleton, IA
Present:  Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen
Absent:   Flanigan

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $206,047.47; Management $1,834.94; PPEL $29,125.35; Debt Service $2000, Activity $28,998.07; Hot Lunch $33,554.96; Infrastructure $23,631.12; Extra & Hourly Pay $113,578.60.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda.  4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings Resignations:
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to accept the resignations from Jody Walsh and Jane Ellis and to approve a contract for Jody Walsh to teach drivers education, Sam Halbur as assistant softball coach, David Kovarna as boys’ assistant golf coach, and Brittany Hersmen as girls assistant golf coach.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.

B. Audit Report
Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the audit report.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.

C. Instructional Support Resolution
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to adopt the following resolution:
Director Kennedy introduced the following Resolution and moved its adoption.  Director Mead seconded the motion to adopt.  The roll was called and the vote was:
AYES: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen
NAYS: None
The President declared the Resolution adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION TO CONSIDER PARTICIPATION IN THE
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has approved a five year finance plan, which anticipates the level of funding that will be possible to continue the current level of services and to fund the ongoing programs of the School District; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors wishes to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.27; and
WHEREAS, the authorization for the Instructional Support Program will expire on June 30, 2022; and
WHEREAS, this resolution sets forth the proposal of the Board of Directors, including the method that will be used to fund the program; and
WHEREAS, notice of the time and place of a public hearing must be published:
NOW, THEREFORE, it is resolved:
1. The Board of Directors wishes to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.27, for a period of five years commencing the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
2. The additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year shall be determined annually, and shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Iowa Code section 257.14 as a budget adjustment for the budget year.
3. Moneys received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.  
4. The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2022, and each year thereafter.
5. The Secretary is authorized and directed to give notice of a public hearing to be held in the Middle School Library, Anthon Center, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District, on the 8th of April, 2019, Seven o’clock PM.
6. Following the public hearing the Board intends to take action on the question whether to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 11th day of March, 2019.
Dale Wimmer, President
ATTEST:
Shona Klingensmith, Secretary

D. Budget Presentation – Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to set the budget hearing prior to the regular meeting on April 8th at 7:00 PM in Anthon.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.

E. Budget Guarantee Resolution
Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the budget guarantee resolution.  4 ayes.  Motion carried.
RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community school district, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2019-2020 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports
A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinators Reports
B. Parent Teacher Conference Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year
B. Approval Master Certified Contract
C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes
E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20
F. Instructional Support Program Resolution

VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 8, 2019 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon
B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 24, 2019 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew

IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:24 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS
GENERAL
AETNA  INSURANCE    58.80
ANKENY INN  TRAVEL    399.81
ANTHON SERVICE CENTER  REPAIR    75.00
BALDWIN, JODY  REIMBURSE-MENT    39.55
BARBARA’S FLORAL & GIFTS  SUPPLIES    58.00
BARNES AND NOBLE, INC..  SUPPLIES    472.32
BARRY MOTOR CO.  TRANS-PORTATION     102.00
BERTELSEN, TONY & CINDY   REFUND    20.00
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES    394.05
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC.  GARBAGE    426.50
CENEX FLEETCARD  FUEL CHARGES    516.18
CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES  INTERNET    3,800.40
CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL  UTILITIES    14,408.24
CITY OF MAPLETON  UTILITIES    16,283.21
CLAIM AID  MEDICAID BILLING    165.43
COLBERT’S MARKET  SUPPLIES    230.01
COREY’S AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING  SUPPLIES    135.00
CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR..647.98
CROGHAN, BRENDA  REIMBURSEMENT    33.54
CULLIGAN  SUPPLIES    251.20
CURRICULUM – AGRICULTURAL REGISTRATION    350.00
DAVIS, CYNTHIA  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    125.00
DAY’S DOOR COMPANY  SERVICES    785.00
DEWALD, STEVE  SE TRAVEL    1,684.80
DHS CASHIER 1st FL.  MEDICAID BILLING    8,151.54
ELSE, CRISTA  REIMBURSEMENT    120.12
FIESTA FOODS  SUPPLIES    127.07
FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC.  TEXTBOOKS    364.04
GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME  SUPPLIES    344.00
GRIMES HORTICULTURE  HORTICULTURE    4.99
HALLOWELL, SAMANTHA  REIMBURSEMENT    38.00
HAMERAY PUBLISHING GROUP  SUPPLIES    424.05
HANSEN SERVICES  PROPANE    4,400.00
HEARTLAND SCHOOL  SE TUITION    3,276.00
HERMSEN, BRITTANY  REIMBURSEMENT    105.26
HOMETOWN VARIETY  SUPPLIES    952.36
HOUGHTON MIFFLIN COMPANY  SUPPLIES    964.70
HUMANA INSURANCE CO.  INSURANCE    71.20
INLAND TRUCK PARTS AND SERVICE SUPPLIES..3,291.58
IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS  SUPPLIES    8.50
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK  INTERNET..332.38
IOWA DEPT. OF ADMINISTRATIVE  ADMINISTRATION FEES    200.00
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC.  REGISTRATION    172.00
IOWA JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIPS  REGISTRATION    200.00
IOWA LAKES COMM. COLLEGE  TUITION    6,909.75
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER  SUPPLIES    12.72
J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC.  SUPPLIES    259.08
JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE     4,088.65
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  SUPPLIES    58.48
KIRCHGATTER, MONA  REIMBURSEMENT    77.22
KLINGENSMITH, SHONA  REIMBURSEMENT    62.30
KOVARNA, DAVE  REIMBURSEMENT    246.74
KRYGER GLASS  SUPPLIES    622.10
L & G PRODUCTS, INC.  SUPPLIES    559.72
LAUNCH PAD MUSEUM  FIELD TRIP    168.00
LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT    68.64
MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC  TRANSPORTATION     592.78
MAPLETON CASEY’S  FUEL/SUPPLIES    1,628.90
MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS  INTERNET    742.15
MAPLETON PRESS  LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW    358.41
MARYRUTH BOOKS, INC.  INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    242.00
MASSEY, KEVIN  JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN    125.00
MASTERS, DENISE  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR..3,625.00
MASTERS, RACHEL  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    125.00
MATHESON TRI GAS, INC.  SUPPLIES    580.91
MAYNARD, ROCHELLE  REIMBURSEMENT    246.33
MEDICARE PREMIUM COLLECTION CENTER  INSURANCE    406.50
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    204.88
MID BELL  SUPPLIES    410.10
MONONA CO. IRON  SUPPLIES    512.55
MONONA COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE  REGISTRATION    35.00
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING    413.19
MUCKEY, DENNIS  REIMBURSEMENT    135.50
NEUBAUM, BRENDA  REIMBURSEMENT    155.00
NEW COOPERATIVE INC.  FUEL    1,816.55
NEWLON, VICKI AND RANDY   DONATION    1,055.00
NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY  SUPPLIES    7.65
O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC.  ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE    352.83
OBERG, STEVEN  REIMBURSEMENT    76.00
OBERREUTER, ANGELA  REIMBURSEMENT    26.94
OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE  AUDIT    625.00
PERMA-BOUND  SUPPLIES    223.46
QUILL CORPORATION  SUPPLIES    648.36
RAINBOW RESOURCES  SUPPLIES    143.73
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES  SERVICES    1,610.17
RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba  SERVICES    149.00
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    1,822.95
SANITARY SERVICES  GARBAGE    383.00
SCHAU TOWING AND SALVAGE, INC.  TOWING    625.00
SCHNEIDER, TIFFANY  REIMBURSEMENT    407.16
SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, INC.  BOOKS    759.40
SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC.  SUPPLIES    202.99
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC.  SUPPLIES    146.85
SELECT PARTS, INC.  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    235.95
SEXTON OIL CO.  FUEL OIL/FUEL    1,249.50
STALLONS, SHELLEY  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    125.00
STORM LAKE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS  TUITION    8,673.28
SUPPLYWORKS  SUPPLIES    9,276.99
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC.  SUPPLIES    19.44
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    59,318.07
UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE  POSTAGE    472.56
UNITY POINT HEALTH – DES MOINES  TRAINING    7.00
VALLEY SOUTHWOODS IVJC  SUPPLIES    200.00
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM.  COLLEGE  POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT     551.75
WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLL-MENT    26,205.36
WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS  RAM WRITE-UP    185.68
Fund Total:    206,047.47

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND
UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE    1,834.94
Fund Total:    1,834.94

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP. LEVY FUND
GRUNDMEYER LEADER SERVICE  SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH    10,361.60
INCONTROL ELECTRONICS   SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM    9,540.00
MVAO BPA  SIGNS    1,000.00
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES  SERVICES    4,648.75
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    1,025.00
SUPPLYWORKS  SUPPLIES    550.00
WILLOW VALE GOLF CLUB GOLF COURSE RENT    2,000.00
Fund Total:    29,125.35

DEBT SERVICE  
PIPER JAFFRAY CO.  BOND RATING FEES    2,000.00
Fund Total:    2,000.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  SUPPLIES    300.00
AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION  DONATIONS    1,057.00
BEHR, KOREY OFFICIAL    100.00
BEST WESTERN PLUS  TRAVEL    332.64
BLANK PARK ZOO  SUPPLIES    150.00
BOYER VALLEY CSD  ENTRY FEE    80.00
BREYFOGLE, SCOTT  REIMBURSEMENT    368.21
CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL  ENTRY FEE    85.00
CLARK, KRISTI  REIMBURSEMENT    278.15
COLBERT’S MARKET  SUPPLIES    515.81
D & S SALES  SUPPLIES    97.90
DOUGHERTY, DANIEL  REIMBURSEMENT    385.00
FITNESS FACTORY  SUPPLIES    5,956.83
GIRRES, CHRIS  SCHEDULING FEE    50.00
GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME  SUPPLIES    1,955.50
HOLST, LAURA  REIMBURSEMENT    267.50
IHSADA  MEMBERSHIP    255.00
INCONTROL ELECTRONICS  SUPPLIES    399.99
INK SPOT  SUPPLIES    240.00
IOWA FCCLA  REGISTRATION/DUES    40.00
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC.  WRESTLING TICKETS    2,642.30
JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS  SUPPLIES    1,015.10
MAPLETON BP  SUPPLIES    59.94
MAPLETON CASEY’S  SUPPLIES    327.68
MONONA COUNTY FARM BUREAU MEMBERSHIP..42.00
MVAO AFTER PROM
REIMBURSEMENT    9,855.00
NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION  SUPPLIES    15.00
PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND  SUPPLIES    926.00
RICHARD, MIKE  OFFICIAL    100.00
RIVER VALLEY CSD  ENTRY FEE    235.00
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    65.82
SASS, ANGELA  REIMBURSE-MENT    350.20
SPORTS ENGINE C/O TRACKWRESTLING  SUPPLIES    75.00
SSSF/SCTP HEADQUARTERS  MEMBERSHIP    120.00
SUNNYBROOK  SUPPLIES    175.00
WORKS OF HEART  SUPPLIES    79.50
Fund Total:    28,998.07

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER  SUPPLIES    4.25
FIESTA FOODS  SUPPLIES    120.44
HILAND DAIRY  MILK    2,372.57
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING   REIMBURSE-MENT    16,937.93
MARTIN BROS.  SUPPLIES    14,119.77
Fund Total:    33,554.96

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND
ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC.  COPIERS    1,362.93
GLOBAL GLASS  GLASS REPAIRS    6,780.00
HOMETOWN VARIETY  SUPPLIES    1,209.70
NCH dba CHEMSEARCH  SUPPLIES    1,562.49
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    12,716.00
Fund Total:    23,631.12

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 21, 2019

