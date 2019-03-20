Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — March 11, 2019

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, March 11, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Superintendent Office, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen

Absent: Flanigan

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $206,047.47; Management $1,834.94; PPEL $29,125.35; Debt Service $2000, Activity $28,998.07; Hot Lunch $33,554.96; Infrastructure $23,631.12; Extra & Hourly Pay $113,578.60.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings Resignations:

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to accept the resignations from Jody Walsh and Jane Ellis and to approve a contract for Jody Walsh to teach drivers education, Sam Halbur as assistant softball coach, David Kovarna as boys’ assistant golf coach, and Brittany Hersmen as girls assistant golf coach. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Audit Report

Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the audit report. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Instructional Support Resolution

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to adopt the following resolution:

Director Kennedy introduced the following Resolution and moved its adoption. Director Mead seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called and the vote was:

AYES: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen

NAYS: None

The President declared the Resolution adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION TO CONSIDER PARTICIPATION IN THE

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has approved a five year finance plan, which anticipates the level of funding that will be possible to continue the current level of services and to fund the ongoing programs of the School District; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors wishes to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.27; and

WHEREAS, the authorization for the Instructional Support Program will expire on June 30, 2022; and

WHEREAS, this resolution sets forth the proposal of the Board of Directors, including the method that will be used to fund the program; and

WHEREAS, notice of the time and place of a public hearing must be published:

NOW, THEREFORE, it is resolved:

1. The Board of Directors wishes to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.27, for a period of five years commencing the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

2. The additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year shall be determined annually, and shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Iowa Code section 257.14 as a budget adjustment for the budget year.

3. Moneys received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.

4. The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2022, and each year thereafter.

5. The Secretary is authorized and directed to give notice of a public hearing to be held in the Middle School Library, Anthon Center, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District, on the 8th of April, 2019, Seven o’clock PM.

6. Following the public hearing the Board intends to take action on the question whether to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 11th day of March, 2019.

Dale Wimmer, President

ATTEST:

Shona Klingensmith, Secretary

D. Budget Presentation – Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to set the budget hearing prior to the regular meeting on April 8th at 7:00 PM in Anthon. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Budget Guarantee Resolution

Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the budget guarantee resolution. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community school district, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2019-2020 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports

A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinators Reports

B. Parent Teacher Conference Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

B. Approval Master Certified Contract

C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20

F. Instructional Support Program Resolution

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 8, 2019 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 24, 2019 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew

IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:24 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS

GENERAL

AETNA INSURANCE 58.80

ANKENY INN TRAVEL 399.81

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIR 75.00

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSE-MENT 39.55

BARBARA’S FLORAL & GIFTS SUPPLIES 58.00

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC.. SUPPLIES 472.32

BARRY MOTOR CO. TRANS-PORTATION 102.00

BERTELSEN, TONY & CINDY REFUND 20.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 394.05

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL CHARGES 516.18

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES INTERNET 3,800.40

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 14,408.24

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 16,283.21

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 165.43

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 230.01

COREY’S AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING SUPPLIES 135.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR..647.98

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 33.54

CULLIGAN SUPPLIES 251.20

CURRICULUM – AGRICULTURAL REGISTRATION 350.00

DAVIS, CYNTHIA HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

DAY’S DOOR COMPANY SERVICES 785.00

DEWALD, STEVE SE TRAVEL 1,684.80

DHS CASHIER 1st FL. MEDICAID BILLING 8,151.54

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 120.12

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 127.07

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC. TEXTBOOKS 364.04

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 344.00

GRIMES HORTICULTURE HORTICULTURE 4.99

HALLOWELL, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 38.00

HAMERAY PUBLISHING GROUP SUPPLIES 424.05

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 4,400.00

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 3,276.00

HERMSEN, BRITTANY REIMBURSEMENT 105.26

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 952.36

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN COMPANY SUPPLIES 964.70

HUMANA INSURANCE CO. INSURANCE 71.20

INLAND TRUCK PARTS AND SERVICE SUPPLIES..3,291.58

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 8.50

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET..332.38

IOWA DEPT. OF ADMINISTRATIVE ADMINISTRATION FEES 200.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 172.00

IOWA JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIPS REGISTRATION 200.00

IOWA LAKES COMM. COLLEGE TUITION 6,909.75

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 12.72

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 259.08

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 4,088.65

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 58.48

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 77.22

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 62.30

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 246.74

KRYGER GLASS SUPPLIES 622.10

L & G PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLIES 559.72

LAUNCH PAD MUSEUM FIELD TRIP 168.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 68.64

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC TRANSPORTATION 592.78

MAPLETON CASEY’S FUEL/SUPPLIES 1,628.90

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 742.15

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 358.41

MARYRUTH BOOKS, INC. INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 242.00

MASSEY, KEVIN JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN 125.00

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR..3,625.00

MASTERS, RACHEL HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 580.91

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 246.33

MEDICARE PREMIUM COLLECTION CENTER INSURANCE 406.50

MENARDS SUPPLIES 204.88

MID BELL SUPPLIES 410.10

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 512.55

MONONA COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE REGISTRATION 35.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 413.19

MUCKEY, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 135.50

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 155.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 1,816.55

NEWLON, VICKI AND RANDY DONATION 1,055.00

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 7.65

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 352.83

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 76.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 26.94

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT 625.00

PERMA-BOUND SUPPLIES 223.46

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 648.36

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 143.73

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 1,610.17

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 149.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,822.95

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SCHAU TOWING AND SALVAGE, INC. TOWING 625.00

SCHNEIDER, TIFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 407.16

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS, INC. BOOKS 759.40

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC. SUPPLIES 202.99

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 146.85

SELECT PARTS, INC. VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 235.95

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 1,249.50

STALLONS, SHELLEY HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

STORM LAKE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS TUITION 8,673.28

SUPPLYWORKS SUPPLIES 9,276.99

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC. SUPPLIES 19.44

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 59,318.07

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 472.56

UNITY POINT HEALTH – DES MOINES TRAINING 7.00

VALLEY SOUTHWOODS IVJC SUPPLIES 200.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 551.75

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLL-MENT 26,205.36

WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS RAM WRITE-UP 185.68

Fund Total: 206,047.47

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 1,834.94

Fund Total: 1,834.94

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP. LEVY FUND

GRUNDMEYER LEADER SERVICE SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH 10,361.60

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 9,540.00

MVAO BPA SIGNS 1,000.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 4,648.75

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,025.00

SUPPLYWORKS SUPPLIES 550.00

WILLOW VALE GOLF CLUB GOLF COURSE RENT 2,000.00

Fund Total: 29,125.35

DEBT SERVICE

PIPER JAFFRAY CO. BOND RATING FEES 2,000.00

Fund Total: 2,000.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 300.00

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DONATIONS 1,057.00

BEHR, KOREY OFFICIAL 100.00

BEST WESTERN PLUS TRAVEL 332.64

BLANK PARK ZOO SUPPLIES 150.00

BOYER VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 80.00

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 368.21

CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 85.00

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 278.15

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 515.81

D & S SALES SUPPLIES 97.90

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 385.00

FITNESS FACTORY SUPPLIES 5,956.83

GIRRES, CHRIS SCHEDULING FEE 50.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,955.50

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 267.50

IHSADA MEMBERSHIP 255.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SUPPLIES 399.99

INK SPOT SUPPLIES 240.00

IOWA FCCLA REGISTRATION/DUES 40.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. WRESTLING TICKETS 2,642.30

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 1,015.10

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 59.94

MAPLETON CASEY’S SUPPLIES 327.68

MONONA COUNTY FARM BUREAU MEMBERSHIP..42.00

MVAO AFTER PROM

REIMBURSEMENT 9,855.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 15.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND SUPPLIES 926.00

RICHARD, MIKE OFFICIAL 100.00

RIVER VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 235.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 65.82

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSE-MENT 350.20

SPORTS ENGINE C/O TRACKWRESTLING SUPPLIES 75.00

SSSF/SCTP HEADQUARTERS MEMBERSHIP 120.00

SUNNYBROOK SUPPLIES 175.00

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 79.50

Fund Total: 28,998.07

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 4.25

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 120.44

HILAND DAIRY MILK 2,372.57

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSE-MENT 16,937.93

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 14,119.77

Fund Total: 33,554.96

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIERS 1,362.93

GLOBAL GLASS GLASS REPAIRS 6,780.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 1,209.70

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,562.49

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,716.00

Fund Total: 23,631.12

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2019