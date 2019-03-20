Probate — Janice I. Murray

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JANICE I. MURRAY, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055400

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, and Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Janice I. Murray, Deceased, who died on or about February 21, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on March 14, 2019, the last will and testament of Janice I. Murray, deceased, bearing date of November 7, 2017,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Daniel L. Murray was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated March 8, 2019

Date of second publication:

March 28, 2019

Executor of the Estate

Daniel L. Murray

3255 160th Street

Moville, IA 51039

Patrick J. Phipps, ICIS #AT0006243

Attorney for the Executor

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

240 Main Street

Moville, Iowa 51039

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2019

and Thursday, March 28, 2019