Woodbury Central Minutes/Bills/Prepaid Checks — March 11, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting –

March 11, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Mar. 11, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Pat Hofstatter, Mike Hofstatter, Linda Fetterman, Randy Petersen, Cherie Dandurand, Jeff Crick, Faith Lambert, Bonnie Clark, Mary Schultz, Blake Stubbs, Denise Heiman, Miah Manker.

Members Present: Frafjord, Koele, Reblitz, Thomsen, Kluender, and student member Miah Manker. Absent: Nelson, Lamp.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Kluender to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the minutes from Feb. 11, 2019 and approved them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve payments from the General Fund for $61,347.32, the PPEL Fund for $11,536.23, the Sales Tax Fund for $1,380.00, the Activity Fund for $8,948.95 and the Nutrition Fund for $8,272.62 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $15,273.13, the Activity Fund for $7242.55, and the Nutrition Fund for $90.29. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on 2019-20 Calendar: Pres. Frafjord opened hearing at 7:35 pm. Glackin presented calendar. After a brief discussion, the hearing was closed at 7:37.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the 2019-20 Hourly School Calendar as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Reports by Mrs. Gilbert, Mr. Bormann (absent — presented by Glackin), and Mr. Glackin — report and partial summary of ISFIS conference on construction projects.

Policies and Procedures:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve the open enrollment requests to attend WC for 2019-20 by Adam & Sarah Beery (MVAO) for Brooklyn (11th), Kara Koehn (KP) for Jaycee (K), and Jen Benedix & Ryan Nippert for Rielyn Nippert (8). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve amendments to, enactment of and offer the Early Retirement Policy 407.6T for 12 months employees. Changes include minimum age to 55 and maximum 2 employees. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve offering the Early Retirement Policy 407.6to a maximum of 2 licensed employees age 55 or older that meet all other criteria. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to amend Bereavement policies 414.4 (Classified) and 409.4 (Licensed) to read 5 days used within 14 days. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele, to amend Professional Development Policies 408.1 (Licensed) and 303.7 (Admin.) to remove the requirement for board approval for overnight stay. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion of Early Retirement Policy.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation – Bus Drivers requested some type of shelter/roof for the buses for safety reasons.

Personnel:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to reluctantly accept the resignation of Laura Sailer as school nurse at the end of this current school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve Skylar Sanford as para for 7.5 hours per day at $13.53 per hour. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Thomsen to approve Ashton Gardener as full-time custodian at $15.44 per hour. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• WCEA Proposal –Denise Heiman presented the WCEA initial offer at 2.05% increase with $1,100 on the base for each lane.

• Board consensus that we will hire a full time Ag Teacher in place of Industrial Arts beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

Board Items:

• Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the Budget Estimate for 2019-20 and direct publication. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to set the budget hearing for April 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to use Foundation Interest received for teacher projects again this year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to set the hearing for the Instructional Support Levy Resolution for April 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Audit presented by Christen Howrey, Board Secretary. Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve the audit as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – SB/BB Concession Stand – possible construction of, Showers for the Wrestling Room.

Closed Session: Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to adjourn the regular meeting and go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) of the open meetings law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose performance is being considered. Roll Call Vote taken. Motion carried, all voting yes. Board went into closed session at 9:50.

Moved by Reblitz, Second by Thomsen to go out of closed session and back to regular session at 10:28. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 10:29 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — MARCH 2019

OPERATING FUND

ACT PRE-ACT TESTING 663.00

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PTY ADMIN 97.50

3RD PTY ADMIN 97.50

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. Legal Services 554.50

BARNES & NOBLE, INC. BOOKS 40.77

Clark, Marcy REIMB. FUEL 20.00

Cripps, Mark CONSULTING 1,600.00

Demarest, Deborah REIMB. CIM CLASS FEES 100.00

Department of Administrative Services 1/2 ANNUAL FEE..200.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

Glackin, Douglas TRAVEL EXP. 12.46

Hazlett, Yvonne MILEAGE..133.38

Healy Welding 09 – REPAIR MIRROR BRACKET 72.00

Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association PROF. DEV. FOR A.D. 90.00

Iowa High School Music Assoc.

LG. GROUP CHOIR 95.00

LG. GROUP BAND 120.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY TAG – HS 80.00

JOSTENS BARS FOR AWARDS 33.75

LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL

SPECIAL ED TUITION OUT 4,309.86

SPECIAL ED TUITION OUT 14,812.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 35.30

ELECTRICITY 397.34

ELECTRICITY 54.14

ELECTRICITY 7,520.21

NATURAL GAS 460.12

ELECTRICITY 569.49

NATURAL GAS 754.71

ELECTRICITY 10.00

MID-BELL MUSIC

REPAIR BARI SAX 346.06

Instructional Supplies 161.22

INSTRUMENT BOOK 10.44

TRUMPET REPAIR 25.63

BARI SAX REPAIR 126.96

INST. SUPPLIES 47.48

MIDWEST WHEEL FUEL ADDITIVE 95.88

MOC-FV BOOK BASH 72.00

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBERSHIP 85.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 327.00

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC REPAIR – SETTINGS 170.00

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. 2ND HALF OF AUDIT FEE 4,860.00

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT FILING FEE 425.00

PALOS SPORTS INC. TCHOUKBALL SET 405.97

Petersen, Randal DOT PHYSICAL 106.00

PSAT/NMSQT TESTS – PSAT 112.00

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 555.12

Rolling Oil FUEL 3,873.50

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ELEM. TABLE 224.26

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc. FUEL ADDITIVE 53.94

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION SINK REPAIR IN HOME EC. ROOM 285.00

SUTER SERVICES, C.W.

HEAT/AC REPAIR 840.00

HEAT/AC REPAIR 935.12

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING SERVICE 134.72

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE

DRIVER COURSE 100.00

DRIVER COURSE 300.00

DRIVER COURSE 300.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS

CCE TUITION OUT 108.45

SPECIAL ED TUITION 13,282.40

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC.

SOFTWARE LIC. 19-20 6,861.18

LUNCH SOFTWARE 19-20 914.89

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASES 969.00

TOTAL MOTORS BIG WHITE – TRANSMISSION 2,791.16

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY EQUIPMENT – BREAK/FIX INS. 14,363.25

SALES TAX FUND

INNOVATIVE PROTECTIVES INC. WALL PADDING 1,380.00

ACTIVITY FUND

American Heart Association JUMP ROPE FOR HEART 1,612.00

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS 225.95

COLBERT, JENNY CHEER JUDGE 25.00

HOFFMAN, ERIN CHEER JUDGE 25.00

IHSAA BOYS DISTRICT GATES 4,362.00

Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union GIRLS REGIONAL

GATES 1,739.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn.

ALL-STATE LG GRP. 45.00

JV DISTRICT SPEECH..224.00

V DISTRICT SPEECH 336.00

JV LG GROUP SPEECH..54.00

V LG GROUP SPEECH 76.00

Jay Warren WR. OFFICIAL MS 100.00

NELSON, HEATH MS WR. OFFICIAL 100.00

ROGERS, BREE CHEER JUDGE 25.00

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

GENERAL SUPPLIES 36.80

GENERAL SUPPLIES 18.40

GENERAL SUPPLIES 24.50

GENERAL SUPPLIES 19.50

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 258.75

FOOD 121.69

FOOD 284.54

FOOD 162.61

FOOD 91.67

FOOD 111.67

FOOD 244.23

FOOD 123.70

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 160.86

FOOD (160.83)

FOOD 63.80

FOOD 54.36

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 157.81

FOOD 356.93

FOOD 165.93

FOOD 145.82

FOOD 261.21

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.

FOOD 1,775.10

GENERAL SUPPLIES 37.76

FOOD 776.67

GENERAL SUPPLIES 518.22

CREDIT (33.26)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 22.45

FOOD 446.24

NOLL COLLECTION SERVICE COLLECTION FEE 9.45

Payschools FOOD 100.00

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 259.66

GENERAL SUPPLIES 141.80

FOOD 1,136.83

FOOD 377.75

FEBRUARY 2019 P-CARD PAYMENT — BMO PAYMENTS

Amount: 9,721.64

Description: Supplies, Gas, Inst. Supplies, Maintenance

PENCIL SHARPENERS 57.09

SUPPLIES 471.35

SB MAGNETIC 10 FRAMES 25.35

PRIME REF. TO UPGRADE BUSINESS (119.00)

WVC CHOIR MUSIC 382.58

HONOR CHOIR MUSIC 308.15

COACHES ROOMS 380.24

BUS DRIVER ROOM 91.70

GASOLINE 179.45

GASOLINE 21.16

REIMB PERSONAL EXP. WM. 6.41

SHOP SUPPLIES 53.58

DRAFTING PENCILS 96.84

MS PROJECT SUPPLIES 194.88

GASOLINE 52.52

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 18.82

GASOLINE 166.55

BUS SUPPLIES 91.93

WELLNESS CHALLENGE PRIZES 37.13

GASOLINE 19.03

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 800.83

MS JAZZ & HS CONCERT BAND 166.00

GASOLINE 64.37

FRAUD CHARGES REVERSED (205.97)

IASBO CONFERENCE 178.00

PERSONAL CHG. – STAFF REIMB. 44.92

REVERSE SALES TAX (4.76)

GASOLINE 134.52

STATE ROBOTICS COACHES ROOMS 244.16

STATE TAG EVENT COACH ROOMS 133.28

HISTORY DAY SUPPLIES 41.30

SNACKS FOR EXTENDED DAY PROGRAM 74.80

GASOLINE 52.21

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 329.12

GASOLINE 186.25

VAN WASH 9.00

INK AND TONER 919.30

CHARGERS, MICE, HEADPHONES, CAMERAS 518.71

WIRELESS MIC, NETFLIX 54.96

100TH DAY ACTIVITIES 24.28

SNOW BLOWER REPAIR PARTS 238.94

CLEANING SUPPLIES 892.11

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 144.73

GARBAGE COLLECTION 1,425.48

PEST CONTROL 54.00

GASOLINE 30.69

TELEPHONE/INTERNET 608.17

BOYS BB COACH PROF. DEV. 20.00

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 6.48

Amount: 7,142.55

Description: Activity Expenses

CONCESS PIZZA 159.85

TRACK FUNDRAISER POP 17.80

MAT TAPE 200.70

CHIN CUPS 70.80

GM AWARD 95.00

BACKPACK EMBROIDERY..60.00

EXERCISE BIKE 999.00

SPEECH ITEMS 485.20

FRAMES FOR TEAM PICS 419.94

SR. PARENT NIGHT 14.00

SR. PARENT NIGHT 31.50

DRESSES 818.55

SHIRTS 102.00

WRESTLING ROOMS 950.60

SOAP 8.00

PIZZA CONCESS. 697.90

SOAP 184.35

SAMS CLUB CONCESS 1,105.11

SPEECH EXPENSES 432.13

STATE ROBOTICS EXP 290.12

Amount: 90.29

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

FOOD 46.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 44.29

PREPAID — APP. MARCH 2019

OPERATING FUND

Center Point Energy Natural Gas 4,459.77

Family Healthcare of Siouxland Crick Driver Physical 106.00

NWAEA NASA TRIP 465.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 520.72

PREPAID — FEBRUARY 2019

ACTIVITY FUND

RYAN, NATHAN JH WR. OFFICIAL 100.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 21, 2019