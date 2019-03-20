Woodbury Central Minutes/Bills/Prepaid Checks — March 11, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting –
March 11, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Mar. 11, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors:  Pat Hofstatter, Mike Hofstatter, Linda Fetterman, Randy Petersen, Cherie Dandurand, Jeff Crick, Faith Lambert, Bonnie Clark, Mary Schultz, Blake Stubbs, Denise Heiman, Miah Manker.

Members Present:  Frafjord, Koele, Reblitz, Thomsen, Kluender, and student member Miah Manker.  Absent:  Nelson, Lamp.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Kluender to approve the agenda as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the minutes from Feb. 11, 2019 and approved them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve payments from the General Fund for $61,347.32, the PPEL Fund for $11,536.23, the Sales Tax Fund for $1,380.00, the Activity Fund for $8,948.95 and the Nutrition Fund for $8,272.62 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $15,273.13, the Activity Fund for $7242.55, and the Nutrition Fund for $90.29.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on 2019-20 Calendar:  Pres. Frafjord opened hearing at 7:35 pm.  Glackin presented calendar.  After a brief discussion, the hearing was closed at 7:37.
• Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the 2019-20 Hourly School Calendar as presented.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:  Reports by Mrs. Gilbert, Mr. Bormann (absent — presented by Glackin), and Mr. Glackin — report and partial summary of ISFIS conference on construction projects.

Policies and Procedures:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve the open enrollment requests to attend WC for 2019-20 by Adam & Sarah Beery (MVAO) for Brooklyn (11th), Kara Koehn (KP) for Jaycee (K), and Jen Benedix & Ryan Nippert for Rielyn Nippert (8).  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve amendments to, enactment of and offer the Early Retirement Policy 407.6T for 12 months employees.  Changes include minimum age to 55 and maximum 2 employees.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve offering the Early Retirement Policy 407.6to a maximum of 2 licensed employees age 55 or older that meet all other criteria.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to amend Bereavement policies 414.4 (Classified) and 409.4 (Licensed) to read 5 days used within 14 days.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele, to amend Professional Development Policies 408.1 (Licensed) and 303.7 (Admin.) to remove the requirement for board approval for overnight stay.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion of Early Retirement Policy.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation – Bus Drivers requested some type of shelter/roof for the buses for safety reasons.

Personnel:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to reluctantly accept the resignation of Laura Sailer as school nurse at the end of this current school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve Skylar Sanford as para for 7.5 hours per day at $13.53 per hour.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Thomsen to approve Ashton Gardener as full-time custodian at $15.44 per hour.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• WCEA Proposal –Denise Heiman presented the WCEA initial offer at 2.05% increase with $1,100 on the base for each lane.

• Board consensus that we will hire a full time Ag Teacher in place of Industrial Arts beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

Board Items:
• Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the Budget Estimate for 2019-20 and direct publication.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to set the budget hearing for April 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to use Foundation Interest received for teacher projects again this year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to set the hearing for the Instructional Support Levy Resolution for April 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Audit presented by Christen Howrey, Board Secretary.  Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve the audit as presented.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – SB/BB Concession Stand – possible construction of, Showers for the Wrestling Room.

Closed Session:  Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to adjourn the regular meeting and go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) of the open meetings law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose performance is being considered.  Roll Call Vote taken.  Motion carried, all voting yes.  Board went into closed session at 9:50.

Moved by Reblitz, Second by Thomsen to go out of closed session and back to regular session at 10:28.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to adjourn.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board adjourned at 10:29 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — MARCH 2019
OPERATING FUND
ACT  PRE-ACT TESTING    663.00
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS
3RD PTY ADMIN    97.50
3RD PTY ADMIN    97.50
    Vendor Total:    195.00
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  Legal Services    554.50
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.  BOOKS    40.77
Clark, Marcy  REIMB. FUEL    20.00
Cripps, Mark  CONSULTING    1,600.00
Demarest, Deborah  REIMB. CIM CLASS FEES    100.00
Department of Administrative Services 1/2 ANNUAL FEE..200.00
Document Depot & Destruction, Inc.  SHREDDING    45.00
Glackin, Douglas  TRAVEL EXP.    12.46
Hazlett, Yvonne MILEAGE..133.38
Healy Welding  09 – REPAIR MIRROR BRACKET    72.00
Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association  PROF. DEV. FOR A.D.    90.00
Iowa High School Music Assoc.
LG. GROUP CHOIR    95.00
LG. GROUP BAND    120.00
    Vendor Total:    215.00  
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY  TAG – HS    80.00
JOSTENS  BARS FOR AWARDS    33.75
LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL
SPECIAL ED TUITION OUT    4,309.86
SPECIAL ED TUITION OUT    14,812.14
    Vendor Total:    19,122.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    35.30
ELECTRICITY    397.34
ELECTRICITY    54.14
ELECTRICITY    7,520.21
NATURAL GAS    460.12
ELECTRICITY    569.49
NATURAL GAS    754.71
ELECTRICITY    10.00
    Vendor Total:    9,801.31
MID-BELL MUSIC
REPAIR BARI SAX    346.06
Instructional Supplies    161.22
INSTRUMENT BOOK    10.44
TRUMPET REPAIR    25.63
BARI SAX REPAIR    126.96
INST. SUPPLIES    47.48
    Vendor Total:    717.79
MIDWEST WHEEL  FUEL ADDITIVE    95.88
MOC-FV  BOOK BASH    72.00
MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE  MEMBERSHIP    85.00
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    327.00
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC  REPAIR – SETTINGS    170.00
NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C.  2ND HALF OF AUDIT FEE    4,860.00
OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE  AUDIT FILING FEE    425.00
PALOS SPORTS INC.  TCHOUKBALL SET    405.97
Petersen, Randal  DOT PHYSICAL    106.00
PSAT/NMSQT  TESTS – PSAT    112.00
RECORD, THE  PUBLISHING    555.12
Rolling Oil  FUEL    3,873.50
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  ELEM. TABLE    224.26
Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.  FUEL ADDITIVE    53.94
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  SINK REPAIR IN HOME EC. ROOM    285.00
SUTER SERVICES, C.W.
HEAT/AC REPAIR    840.00
HEAT/AC REPAIR    935.12
    Vendor Total:    1,775.12
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING SERVICE    134.72
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE
DRIVER COURSE    100.00
DRIVER COURSE    300.00
DRIVER COURSE    300.00
    Vendor Total:    700.00
WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS
CCE TUITION OUT    108.45
SPECIAL ED TUITION    13,282.40
    Vendor Total:    13,390.85
Fund Total:    61,347.32    
Checking Account Total:     61,347.32

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC.
SOFTWARE LIC. 19-20    6,861.18
LUNCH SOFTWARE 19-20    914.89
    Vendor Total:    7,776.07    
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASES    969.00
TOTAL MOTORS  BIG WHITE – TRANSMISSION    2,791.16
Fund Total:    11,536.23    
Checking Account Total:    11,536.23  

MANAGEMENT FUND
SU INSURANCE COMPANY  EQUIPMENT – BREAK/FIX INS.    14,363.25
Fund Total:    14,363.25    
Checking Account Total:    14,363.25

SALES TAX FUND
INNOVATIVE PROTECTIVES INC.  WALL PADDING    1,380.00
Fund Total:    1,380.00    
Checking Account Total:    1,380.00

ACTIVITY FUND
American Heart Association  JUMP ROPE FOR HEART    1,612.00
CHESTERMAN CO.  CONCESS    225.95
COLBERT, JENNY  CHEER JUDGE    25.00
HOFFMAN, ERIN  CHEER JUDGE    25.00
IHSAA  BOYS DISTRICT GATES    4,362.00
Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union  GIRLS REGIONAL
GATES    1,739.00
Iowa High School Speech Assn.
ALL-STATE LG GRP.    45.00
JV DISTRICT SPEECH..224.00
V DISTRICT SPEECH    336.00
JV LG GROUP SPEECH..54.00
V LG GROUP SPEECH    76.00
    Vendor Total:    735.00
Jay Warren  WR. OFFICIAL MS    100.00
NELSON, HEATH  MS WR. OFFICIAL    100.00
ROGERS, BREE  CHEER JUDGE    25.00
Fund Total:    8,948.95    
Checking Account Total:    8,948.95

NUTRITION FUND
CULLIGAN
GENERAL SUPPLIES    36.80
GENERAL SUPPLIES    18.40
GENERAL SUPPLIES    24.50
GENERAL SUPPLIES    19.50
   Vendor Total:    99.20 
DEAN FOODS
FOOD    258.75
FOOD    121.69
FOOD    284.54
FOOD    162.61
FOOD    91.67
FOOD    111.67
FOOD    244.23
FOOD    123.70
    Vendor Total:    1,398.86
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    160.86
FOOD    (160.83)
FOOD    63.80
FOOD    54.36
    Vendor Total:    118.19
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
FOOD    157.81
FOOD    356.93
FOOD    165.93
FOOD    145.82
FOOD    261.21
 Vendor Total:    1,087.70  
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.
FOOD    1,775.10
GENERAL SUPPLIES    37.76
FOOD    776.67
GENERAL SUPPLIES    518.22
CREDIT    (33.26)
GENERAL SUPPLIES    22.45
FOOD    446.24
    Vendor Total:    3,543.18
NOLL COLLECTION SERVICE  COLLECTION FEE    9.45
Payschools  FOOD    100.00
US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS
FOOD    259.66
GENERAL SUPPLIES    141.80
FOOD    1,136.83
FOOD    377.75
    Vendor Total:    1,916.04
Fund Total:    8,272.62    
Checking Account Total:    8,272.62

FEBRUARY 2019 P-CARD PAYMENT — BMO PAYMENTS
Amount:    9,721.64    
Description:  Supplies, Gas, Inst. Supplies, Maintenance
PENCIL SHARPENERS    57.09
SUPPLIES    471.35
SB MAGNETIC 10 FRAMES    25.35
PRIME REF. TO UPGRADE BUSINESS    (119.00)
WVC CHOIR MUSIC    382.58
HONOR CHOIR MUSIC    308.15
COACHES ROOMS    380.24
BUS DRIVER ROOM    91.70
GASOLINE    179.45
GASOLINE    21.16
REIMB PERSONAL EXP. WM.    6.41
SHOP SUPPLIES    53.58
DRAFTING PENCILS    96.84
MS PROJECT SUPPLIES    194.88
GASOLINE    52.52
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    18.82
GASOLINE    166.55
BUS SUPPLIES    91.93
WELLNESS CHALLENGE PRIZES    37.13
GASOLINE    19.03
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    800.83
MS JAZZ & HS CONCERT BAND    166.00
GASOLINE    64.37
FRAUD CHARGES REVERSED    (205.97)
IASBO CONFERENCE    178.00
PERSONAL CHG. – STAFF REIMB.    44.92
REVERSE SALES TAX    (4.76)
GASOLINE    134.52
STATE ROBOTICS COACHES ROOMS    244.16
STATE TAG EVENT COACH ROOMS    133.28
HISTORY DAY SUPPLIES    41.30
SNACKS FOR EXTENDED DAY PROGRAM    74.80
GASOLINE    52.21
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    329.12
GASOLINE    186.25
VAN WASH    9.00
INK AND TONER    919.30
CHARGERS, MICE, HEADPHONES, CAMERAS    518.71
WIRELESS MIC, NETFLIX    54.96
100TH DAY ACTIVITIES    24.28
SNOW BLOWER REPAIR PARTS    238.94
CLEANING SUPPLIES    892.11
MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES    144.73
GARBAGE COLLECTION    1,425.48
PEST CONTROL    54.00
GASOLINE    30.69
TELEPHONE/INTERNET    608.17
BOYS BB COACH PROF. DEV.    20.00
INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT    6.48

Amount:    7,142.55    
Description: Activity Expenses
CONCESS PIZZA    159.85
TRACK FUNDRAISER POP    17.80
MAT TAPE    200.70
CHIN CUPS    70.80
GM AWARD    95.00
BACKPACK EMBROIDERY..60.00
EXERCISE BIKE    999.00
SPEECH ITEMS    485.20
FRAMES FOR TEAM PICS    419.94
SR. PARENT NIGHT    14.00
SR. PARENT NIGHT    31.50
DRESSES    818.55
SHIRTS    102.00
WRESTLING ROOMS    950.60
SOAP    8.00
PIZZA CONCESS.    697.90
SOAP    184.35
SAMS CLUB CONCESS    1,105.11
SPEECH EXPENSES    432.13
STATE ROBOTICS EXP    290.12

Amount:    90.29    
Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES
FOOD    46.00
GENERAL SUPPLIES    44.29

Batch 1099 Total:    0.00
Batch Total:    16,954.48
Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    16,954.48

PREPAID — APP. MARCH 2019
OPERATING FUND
Center Point Energy  Natural Gas    4,459.77
Family Healthcare of Siouxland  Crick Driver Physical    106.00
NWAEA  NASA TRIP    465.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  CELL PHONES    520.72
Fund Total:    5,551.49    
Checking Account Total:    5,551.49

PREPAID — FEBRUARY 2019
ACTIVITY FUND
RYAN, NATHAN  JH WR. OFFICIAL    100.00
Fund Total    100.00
Checking Account Total    100.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, March 21, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

