Representative Tom Jeneary — March 25, 2019

As the session continues to fly by, I wanted to give you the latest update from the Capitol.

House File 690-A bill that creates the framework for a children’s mental health system in Iowa passed in the House of Representative Thursday.

It directs the state’s mental health regions, which administer the adult mental health system, to develop and provide services for children. It creates a statewide children’s mental health board and orders each region to hire a children’s services coordinator.

It also establishes eligibility standards and mandates services to be provided.

Another bill that was passed on the House was House File 144. This bill aligns Iowa with changes that have already been implemented on the federal level. This will help children who are in foster care to be placed with relatives before strangers.

The Family First Act is important for children and provides stability for them in a time of need.

Finally, House File 694 was passed which provides for reciprocity for paramedics and EMT’s in member states of an EMS compact. Currently there are 16 states in the compact with a goal of all 50 states being members of the compact.

We will be debating many bills in the next few weeks, as the second funnel of session is approaching.

