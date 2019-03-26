Eddie Jones

Eddie G. Jones, 82, of South Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at a hospital in Omaha.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25 at St. Michael’s Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Daniel Whitlock officiating. Burial was in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 307 in South Sioux City.

Eddie was born September 9, 1936 in Kingsley, Iowa, the son of Harold and Edith (Jaacks) Jones. He married Mary Jo Kneifl on August 21, 1965.

He supervised numerous jobs during his time working with the local carpenters union. He also built many homes in and around the Siouxland area, with his wife by his side.

Ed was a wonderful and giving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend. He had a passion for family, carpentry, food, visiting and storytelling. He loved doing for others, and he lived his life to the fullest.

Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion in South Sioux City.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Jo (Kneifl); four daughters, Edie (Joe) Dunn, Mary (Kenneth) Persinger, Melissa (Duane) Cardwell, and Shelly (Chad) Andersen; grandchildren Haley, Callie, and Lexi Meier, Rachel Persinger, and Chase and Cassidy Andersen; step-grandchildren Tyler, Holly, and Tallie Dunn; step-great-grandchildren Aubrey and Jaxton Seaton; and his beloved great-grandson, Tanner Meier, who for the last three years of Ed “Poppy”s life, gave him a reason to keep going. Ed is also survived by his brother, Allen Jones, and a sister, Sharon.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Agnes (Kneifl) Long, who accepted him like he was her own; his sister, Shirley Heeren; his best friend and brother, Jim, who passed away March 9, 2019; and two sons-in-law, Kenneth Persinger and Chad Andersen.