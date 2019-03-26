Making Quilts for Young Girls in Haiti By Editor | March 26, 2019 | 0 On Saturday, March 23, members of the County Quilters joined other seamstresses at the Moville Community Center to make dresses for young girls in Haiti. Below are eight photos are from that gathering. Full story on Page One of this week’s Record Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts WC Pictures — National History Day & WINGS Conference March 26, 2019 | No Comments » Flooding Photos from Moville and Kingsley March 14, 2019 | No Comments »