Bronson City Council Minutes

March 12, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Public Hearing for 2019/2020 fiscal year budget was opened to the public.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of February, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 42 hrs. and 32 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 3 hrs. and 51 minutes performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district.

Jake Goodin was present to give this year’s insurance proposal for the City. After going over all the information with the council, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the proposal for $7456.18. This total was $303.47 less than last year’s premium.

Dave Amick was present. He reported that he will reach out to Mid American to see what it would take to put up lights at the ballfield. He will call them and report back to the council. Discussion of getting new signs of the City of Bronson to put up out by 141 and also at the end of the Bronson Blacktop and Hwy. 20. Dave Amick will talk with the owners of the ground to see if we can put signs up on their properties.

Alice Gordon was present at the meeting. With all the rain and melting of the snow, water has been coming in the basement at her rental property at 99 Pine Street. Culverts in town were frozen and not taking the water away like it should. Culverts are thawing out now and council will watch to see if the one on Pine Street is working to take care of the water flowing towards the house.

Reports:

Ambulance: No one was present for the ambulance report. Nick Lahrs reported that the patient’s insurance sheets have not been getting turned in. We need those to bill the patient’s ambulance use.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Discussion was made about working with the school to put together something to hold the salt for the streets. The school said they would furnish the materials to make something if the City could find a place to build it. Council felt out by the ball park would be a good place. Councilman Amick will work with the school to see how big it needs to be. Matter tabled until next meeting. CJ presented an application for a building permit for a garage. After looking over the application, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit. CJ paid the fee of $10.00 at this time.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. He said the 2019 water operation permit is coming due and he will be doing lead and copper testing that is due by June 1st.

Since there was no one present and no written objections, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing at this time.

Treasurer Junge passed out copies of the fiscal year 2019/2020 budget that was published in The Moville Record on February 28, 2019. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to adopt

Resolution #5-2019

approving the 2019/2020 budget.

The Mayor Pro Tem, Jason Garnand, approved and signed the resolution.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

132.42

General

398.26 5952.14

Garbage

1976.42 1630.42

Road Use Tax

2717.63 1222.05

Ambulance

0.00 158.20

Water

6453.13 4800.11

Sewer

1563.98 1691.94

Local Option Sales Tax

3375.99 2913.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

FEB. TOTAL REVENUE

$16,617.83

FEB. DISBURSEMENTS

$18,368.19

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the February 12th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR MARCH 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

Moville Record publications $270.54

WIATEL telephone bill $54.50

Metcalf attorney fees $194.00

HAKA LLC fuel for new truck $125.76

RACO alarm service for generator $360.00

Morningside Plumbing leak $1307.10

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $200.00

Rodney Propane propane for city hall $187.58

Rodney Propane propane for shelter house $168.75

IA Assoc. of Municipal Utilities dues $550.00

PCC billing $154.85

PCC billing $20.00

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Summer Bell donation: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to have the City donate $100.00 to the Summer Bell program again this year.

2. Replacing city tractor: Matter tabled till next regular meeting.

3. Councilman Amick on brush pile: Tabled until the next regular meeting.

4. Discussion on replacing swing set at the park: Councilman West will bring some numbers to the next meeting. Clerk Jessen reported that the City can apply for a MHRD grant this year. In order to get an application, a letter was typed up by Clerk Jessen and signed by Mayor Thompson to request an application. Clerk Jessen will send it to Mark Monson and he will in turn send an application.

5. Flag stand for inside of new city hall: Mayor Thompson has ordered 2 flag stands from the American Legion.

6. A safety recall letter was received by the City on the new town truck. The letter was given to CJ to make an appointment to have the truck taken to the Chevy dealership.

Anything from Councilman West: reported that the flag pole out to the park needs a new 60 ft. rope. Clerk Jessen will order one.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: Talked about the L-B Summer League. Discussion was made about a donation. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to donate $500.00 again this year to the Summer League. Discussion was made about getting sponsors and putting up signs around the ballfield fences to raise money for the Summer League. The freezer in the concession stand needs looked at or need to purchase a new one.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: The school asked if the concession stand bathrooms can be open during elementary spring track practices in April. Council said yes.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:37 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor Pro Tem

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019