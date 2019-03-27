Pierson City Council Minutes — March 18, 2019

City of Pierson

March 18, 2019

The Pierson Source water protection plan committee met at 5:30pm on March 18th to work on plan details.

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, March 18, 2019 all council were present. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Todd to open the public hearing. Mayor Struve asked for any comments or concerns with the sale of the lot on Parkview, none were stated. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Swanson to close the public hearing, all voted aye; motion carried.

Disbursements:

Badger Meter reading fee $170.88

City of Pierson utility $206.99

Dave Hutton training $160.59

Fire Training Service Bureau training $50.00

Frontier phone/internet $183.77

IAWEA Region 3 training $40.00

IMFOA spring conference..$125.00

IPERS pension $839.96

MidAmerican electric $1,638.78

New Coop propane $1,305.71

New Coop fuel $801.85

Postmaster postage $10.47

REC electric $30.04

Secretary of State notary fee $30.00

Sooland Bobcat oil $42.39

The Record publishing $196.05

United State Treasury withholding $1,073.02

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $1,548.00

Wellmark insurance $2,132.50

Woodbury EMS assist $200.00

Verizon internet $1.59

Disbursements by fund: General $6914.88, Road Use $2574.09, Special Rev. $1954.66, Proprietary $6032.16

Receipts by fund: $15818.85, Road Use $3153.65, Special Rev. $156.40, Debt Service $169.20, Proprietary $11619.74

Motion by Swanson to approve the consent agenda, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye motion carried. The consent agenda included minutes from the Feb meeting, Feb financial statements and claims and disbursements thru March 18th.

The sheriff report was given by Lt. Hertz

The K-P Little League presented the council with a list of items they would like at the park including ag lime, sod, a water supply by home plate, and work done to the batting cage. After discussion the following motion was made by Bubke seconded by Todd to agree to purchase ag lime for the field motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to allow them to install a water line at no expense to the city; all vote aye on both motions, motions carried.

Discussion on mosquito spraying. McQueen motion to not spray this year, seconded by Swanson; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-06

A RESOLUTION TO SELL

CITY OWNED REAL ESTATE.

The resolution sells city real property to Daniel Sistrunk for $500 and recording fees. Motion was seconded by Todd voting aye: Todd, Bubke, McQueen and Swanson, Sistrunk abstained.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-7

A RESOLUTION TO WRITE OFF BAD DEBT AND

REMOVE LEINS AGAINST REAL PROPERTY

LOCATED AT 712 SOUTH STREET

All voted aye; motion carried.

Bubke and McQueen will be conducting employee evaluations in April.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to set a public hearing date for April 15th for the housing rehabilitation grant, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve setting the local commitment for the housing grants at$2000 for each applicant, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson seconded by Bubke to insure city hall for$300,000 off of the blanket policy that other property is covered on, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to proceed with the stair treads at the community building and to carpet the top landing, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to raise the landfill rates$.20/ month to cover the increase in our cost, seconded by Bubke all voted aye; motion carried. City attorney will prepare an amended ordinance for our next meeting.

Motion by Swanson to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019