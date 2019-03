Pierson City Council

March 22, 2019

The Pierson City council met in special session on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 12:00 noon. Council in attendance: Bubke, Swanson and Todd.

Motion by Todd to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-08

A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE 2020 BUDGET,

seconded by Bubke; all voted aye, motion carried.

Meeting adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019