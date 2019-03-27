Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — March 5, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
March 5, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the March 5, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the February 26, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the claims dated 3/5/19 except the Secondary Road claim for the Holiday Inn for $940.80 that is labeled parts; and to approve payroll dated 2/28/19.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to appoint Doug Becker as Ag Land owner and to appoint Dusty Pick as Finance Officer to the Compensation Commission for 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Mid-American Energy for fiber cable in Meadow, Fredonia, Elgin and America Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion be Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the bid for $119,057 from Richards Construction for project LC-343204.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the bid for $152,590 from Richards Construction for project LC-140107.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the bid for $116,462 from Richards Construction for project LC-351570.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the bid for $300,440.35 from Christian Brothers for project LB-271507.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:28 am.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 3-5-2019
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Advanced Systems  copier contract    143.23
Noel Ahmann  mileage    106.72
City of Akron  SUNDRY    179.48
Akron Hometowner  pubs    599.38
Anthony Plumbing  building maintenance    262.35
Brenda Arens  insurance reimb.    502.20
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    14.22
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bekins Fire  extinguisher maintenance    1263.50
Bentson Pest Control  monthly service    100.00
Best Western University  MEALS    319.88
Dennis Binneboese  insurance reimb.    476.16
Bob’s Bike Shop  repairs    107.99
Lonnie Bohlke  roof supplies    98.08
Bomgaars  supplies    455.46
Casey’s  fuel    4615.25
Century Link  Data service  538.94
Certified Testing Services  EQUIPMENT    333.61
Cornhusker International  PARTS    2083.01
Culligan Water  r/o system rental    49.95
Custom Cage of Missouri  vehicle cage    875.00
The Dailey Stop  fuel    175.89
Dakota County Sheriff  service    7.83
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    177.43
Dirt Road Design  printing    298.00
District III IACCB  annual dues    200.00
Document Depot shredding    90.00
Farmers Coop-Craig fuel    1480.54
Fastenal  supplies    232.62
Stacey Feldman  conference expenses    430.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  medical expenses    754.00
Frericks Repair  TIRES & TUBES    2435.89
Frontier  phone services    537.76
Jeff Gengler  insurance reimb.    36.20
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
Hardware Hank  courthouse supplies    8.14
Henry M. Adkins  election supplies    199.21
Terry Hodgson  insurance reimb.    397.57
Peter Holtgrew  insurance reimb.    94.62
Hope Haven  rent assistance    275.00
Hundertmark  PARTS    100.25
Hy-Vee  meeting expense    33.03
Indoff  SUPPLIES    95.33
Iowa Prison Industries  garbage bags    127.78
Iowa State University  SCHOOL/MEETING     540.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    226.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    151.20
Jackson Pumping Service  septic tank pump    155.00
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    19,076.25
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1955.77
Kellen Excavation  MATERIALS    1600.00
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  utilities  171.69
LeMars Daily Sentinel  subscription/publications    754.05
L.G. Everist MATERIALS    4496.54
Matheson-Linweld WELDING SUPPLIES    27.26
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    150.00
Mail Services  MV renewals    883.72
Mark Marienau  MEALS/LODGING    107.58
Menards  supplies    428.80
City of Merrill  SUNDRY    68.61
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    60,106.92
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    1199.76
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    6224.36
Loren Mosterd  insurance reimb.    64.73
Motorola Solutions  portable radios    4329.60
Northside Glass Service  SAFETY    365.00
Oakleaf Property Mgmt.  rent assistance    141.00
Amy Oetken  ICWA notices    61.42
Office Systems  printer parts    329.69
Shawn Olson  cables and network jacks    98.02
One Office Solutions  office supplies    285.87
PATC Prosecuting Attorneys  law handbook update    220.00
Erica Pepper  insurance reimb.    502.69
Pitchfork Ag  OUTSIDE SERVICE    42.00
Carolyn Plueger  deposition    346.75
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grant    4142.26
Ply. Co. Sheriff  transports/fees    4672.10
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessments    17,831.45
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    183.28
Premier Communications  phone services    279.71
Darin Raymond  insurance reimb.    320.63
Northwest REC  power-radio    263.53
City of Remsen  SUNDRY    949.53
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    405.00
Tommy Rice  insurance reimb.    71.49
Thomas Rohe  POSTAGE    45.30
Rolling Oil  oil    5361.10
Paul Rubis  MILEAGE    19.80
Sam’s Club  kitchen supplies    525.66
Sapp Bros.  fuel    1958.40
SHRED-IT USA  shredding    42.95
Elizabeth Singer  mileage    33.05
Sioux Co. Sheriff  service    64.80
Sioux Sales Company  supplies    29.85
Softree Technical Systems  EQUIP & SUPPLIES    950.00
Solutions  Kofax license renewal    463.60
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  water    59.25
Stan Houston Equipment  HAND TOOLS    164.25
Staples  office supplies    20.32
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    576.65
Streicher’s cert equipment    122.20
Nathan Summerside  MISCELLANEOUS    10.00
Taggart’s Power Sports  supplies    30.99
Total Motors  parts/service    91.23
Total Truck Care  PARTS    17.73
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    2200.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage hauling    213.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    983.54
VISA  misc. Sheriff’s expenses    1258.61
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    199.99
Wal-Mart  supplies    724.19
Wex Bank  fuel    4679.83
Woodbury Co Board of Supervisors  med examiner reimb.    400.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    105.00
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    7390.16
12th Street Touchless  wash card    50.00

