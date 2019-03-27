Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — March 5, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 5, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the March 5, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the February 26, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the claims dated 3/5/19 except the Secondary Road claim for the Holiday Inn for $940.80 that is labeled parts; and to approve payroll dated 2/28/19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to appoint Doug Becker as Ag Land owner and to appoint Dusty Pick as Finance Officer to the Compensation Commission for 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Mid-American Energy for fiber cable in Meadow, Fredonia, Elgin and America Township. Motion Carried.

Motion be Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the bid for $119,057 from Richards Construction for project LC-343204. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the bid for $152,590 from Richards Construction for project LC-140107. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the bid for $116,462 from Richards Construction for project LC-351570. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the bid for $300,440.35 from Christian Brothers for project LB-271507. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:28 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 3-5-2019

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Advanced Systems copier contract 143.23

Noel Ahmann mileage 106.72

City of Akron SUNDRY 179.48

Akron Hometowner pubs 599.38

Anthony Plumbing building maintenance 262.35

Brenda Arens insurance reimb. 502.20

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 14.22

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bekins Fire extinguisher maintenance 1263.50

Bentson Pest Control monthly service 100.00

Best Western University MEALS 319.88

Dennis Binneboese insurance reimb. 476.16

Bob’s Bike Shop repairs 107.99

Lonnie Bohlke roof supplies 98.08

Bomgaars supplies 455.46

Casey’s fuel 4615.25

Century Link Data service 538.94

Certified Testing Services EQUIPMENT 333.61

Cornhusker International PARTS 2083.01

Culligan Water r/o system rental 49.95

Custom Cage of Missouri vehicle cage 875.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 175.89

Dakota County Sheriff service 7.83

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 177.43

Dirt Road Design printing 298.00

District III IACCB annual dues 200.00

Document Depot shredding 90.00

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1480.54

Fastenal supplies 232.62

Stacey Feldman conference expenses 430.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical expenses 754.00

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 2435.89

Frontier phone services 537.76

Jeff Gengler insurance reimb. 36.20

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Hardware Hank courthouse supplies 8.14

Henry M. Adkins election supplies 199.21

Terry Hodgson insurance reimb. 397.57

Peter Holtgrew insurance reimb. 94.62

Hope Haven rent assistance 275.00

Hundertmark PARTS 100.25

Hy-Vee meeting expense 33.03

Indoff SUPPLIES 95.33

Iowa Prison Industries garbage bags 127.78

Iowa State University SCHOOL/MEETING 540.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 226.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 151.20

Jackson Pumping Service septic tank pump 155.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 19,076.25

J-W Tank Line fuel 1955.77

Kellen Excavation MATERIALS 1600.00

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

City of Le Mars utilities 171.69

LeMars Daily Sentinel subscription/publications 754.05

L.G. Everist MATERIALS 4496.54

Matheson-Linweld WELDING SUPPLIES 27.26

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 150.00

Mail Services MV renewals 883.72

Mark Marienau MEALS/LODGING 107.58

Menards supplies 428.80

City of Merrill SUNDRY 68.61

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 60,106.92

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1199.76

Mike’s Inc. fuel 6224.36

Loren Mosterd insurance reimb. 64.73

Motorola Solutions portable radios 4329.60

Northside Glass Service SAFETY 365.00

Oakleaf Property Mgmt. rent assistance 141.00

Amy Oetken ICWA notices 61.42

Office Systems printer parts 329.69

Shawn Olson cables and network jacks 98.02

One Office Solutions office supplies 285.87

PATC Prosecuting Attorneys law handbook update 220.00

Erica Pepper insurance reimb. 502.69

Pitchfork Ag OUTSIDE SERVICE 42.00

Carolyn Plueger deposition 346.75

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 4142.26

Ply. Co. Sheriff transports/fees 4672.10

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessments 17,831.45

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 183.28

Premier Communications phone services 279.71

Darin Raymond insurance reimb. 320.63

Northwest REC power-radio 263.53

City of Remsen SUNDRY 949.53

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 405.00

Tommy Rice insurance reimb. 71.49

Thomas Rohe POSTAGE 45.30

Rolling Oil oil 5361.10

Paul Rubis MILEAGE 19.80

Sam’s Club kitchen supplies 525.66

Sapp Bros. fuel 1958.40

SHRED-IT USA shredding 42.95

Elizabeth Singer mileage 33.05

Sioux Co. Sheriff service 64.80

Sioux Sales Company supplies 29.85

Softree Technical Systems EQUIP & SUPPLIES 950.00

Solutions Kofax license renewal 463.60

Southern Sioux Co. RWS water 59.25

Stan Houston Equipment HAND TOOLS 164.25

Staples office supplies 20.32

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 576.65

Streicher’s cert equipment 122.20

Nathan Summerside MISCELLANEOUS 10.00

Taggart’s Power Sports supplies 30.99

Total Motors parts/service 91.23

Total Truck Care PARTS 17.73

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 2200.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage hauling 213.75

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 983.54

VISA misc. Sheriff’s expenses 1258.61

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 199.99

Wal-Mart supplies 724.19

Wex Bank fuel 4679.83

Woodbury Co Board of Supervisors med examiner reimb. 400.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 105.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 7390.16

12th Street Touchless wash card 50.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019