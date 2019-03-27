Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 26, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 26, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on February 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the February 26, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the February 19, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll paid on 2/22/2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve

Elected Officials Salary Resolution #022619 for FY 2019/20.

Mark Loutsch-aye; Gary Horton-aye; Don Kass-aye; John Meis-aye; Craig Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Hidden Acres Golf Course LLC annual liquor license renewal. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to open the FY 2019-20 Budget public hearing at 10:00 am. No members from the public were present and no comments were received. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to end the FY 2019-20 Budget public hearing at 10:02 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve

the FY 2019-20 Plymouth County Budget as published including the salary Resolution #022619.

Motion Carried.

Justin Jacobsma of Williams & Co. presented the FY 2017/18 financial audit report to the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Riediger Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 9 of Hungerford Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Century Link in Section 10/11 of Perry Township at intersection of C-60 and K-22 and a permit in Section 33 of Perry Township at K-22/South Ridge Rd. and a permit to Century Link in Section 32, 33, 34, 26, 27, 28 of Hungerford Township on C-70. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Long Lines in Section 29, 32, 33 of Perry Township on South Ridge Rd. and 320th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the final plan review and approval for project L-PCC-150—73-75. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:28 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019