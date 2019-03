Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 15, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 2/15/19

ABM PARKING SERVICES PARKING 229.50

ABSOLUTE MOBILE SHREDDING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 201.40

ACCURATE REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 567.75

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 90,141.21

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 264.91

AMBER M. HUNWARDSEN*** MILEAGE 49.32

AMY J. ALFORD*** MILEAGE 130.26

ANDREW J. LINN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 132.62

ANGELA A. DRENT*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 30.00

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 800.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 395.02

AUDIO VISION CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 6,275.00

AVENTURE STAFFING & PROFESSIONAL *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,102.98

AXON ENTERPRISE INC. *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 1,953.22

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BERNIE’S LAWN & GARDEN CTR *SHOP TOOLS 274.62

BOMGAARS *OTHER 345.15

BRETT P. LAMBERT SAFETY 210.00

BROOKE D. BETSWORTH TRANSCRIPTS 59.50

BROOKE SUPPLIES HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 1,332.00

BUENA VISTA COUNT OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 35.00

BURKE ENGINEERING BUILDINGS 314.88

CW SUTER & SON INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 234.00

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 754.88

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 8,313.34

CDW GOVERNMENT INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 332.82

CHATTERKICK LLC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,000.00

CHEROKEE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,118.38

CHESTERMAN CO. SUPPLIES 80.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE *WATER/GARBAGE 247.32

COLORADO SERUM CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 148.00

CONNECTIONS AREA AGENCY ON AGING UNSPECIFIED 67.50

COOPERATIVE GAS & OIL CO. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 534.45

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. *PARTS 2,168.44

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER BUILDINGS 11.01

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 31.78

CRITTENTON CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 11,079.85

CTS LANGUAGELINK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 95.92

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 10.88

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 6,502.45

DES MOINES STAMP MFG. CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 101.10

DIESEL SPECIALTIES MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 728.44

DISTRICT HEALTH FUND TAX ALLOTMENT 208,707.08

DIXON CONSTR. CO. *BRIDGES 138,371.31

DMC WEAR PARTS LLC BLADES 24,717.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 117.16

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL PLUMBING 94.00

ELECTION CENTER DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 200.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 190.00

ELIZABETH HANSON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 27.80

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TAX ALLOCATIONS 13,967.26

EMILY CLAYTON*** *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 43.56

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO. DR LAND ACQUISITION 250.00

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.34

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 681.63

FINISH LINE *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,384.34

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 310.26

FISHER HEALTHCARE (P-IL) *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,967.42

FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERV. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,129.07

FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS BUILDINGS 18.40

GABRIELA HERNANDEZ*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 41.42

GARY HOPPE *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 100.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK) MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES..803.00

GOODIN INSURANCE *UNSPECIFIED 1,675.00

GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES LLC TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 446.25

GRAVES CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 20,412.48

HACH CHEMICAL CO. *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,338.99

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 23.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 398.30

HEIDI NELSON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 18.53

HOLLAND LAWN CARE INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 1,045.00

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL/PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 119.20

HY-VEE INC. *CASH ALLOWANCES ASSISTANCE 478.66

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE *PARTS 351.15

IDA CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 48.50

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 260.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 5,910.89

INTERSTATE BATTERY *BUILDINGS 474.35

IOWA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ASSOC. DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 150.00

IOWA OFFICE OF STATE MED. EXAMINER INVESTIGATIONS 25.00

IOWA PARK & RECREATION ASSOCIATION SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 295.00

IOWA PRISON IND. OFFICE SUPPLIES 96.30

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSN OF SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 190.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER *FILTERS 86.65

JC ROOFING & INSULATING INC. BUILDINGS 270.00

JACK A. FAITH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 9,068.20

JACKLYN FOX*** *DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 299.75

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,709.55

JAMI L. JOHNSON TRANSCRIPTS 180.00

JILL R. ESTEVES*** DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 185.00

JIM HAWK TRUCK TRAILERS PARTS 78.09

JOHN MANSFIELD *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 30.22

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *FUEL/HEATING 980.00

KATHERINE B. MORENO*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 31.38

KEITH E. GOODWIN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 100.00

KELLIE ZVIRGZDINAS*** MILEAGE 45.78

KEVIN GRIEME*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 140.36

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 13,921.72

KOLLMAN APPLIANCE INC. *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 1,122.50

KREISERS LLC MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 22.48

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 200.85

LAURA LYTTON*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 386.95

LEON K. KOSTER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 31.96

LETITIA A. BRICE*** MILEAGE 220.40

LINCOLN RYAN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 33.12

LINDA K. DREY*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 118.63

LORI A. OETKEN*** *MILEAGE 61.04

LORI L RN BALDWIN*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 52.99

LUTHERAN SERVICES IN IOWA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,756.77

MAGIC CARPET INC. BUILDINGS 6,315.93

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 2,005.47

MARI H. TURK *TRANSCRIPTS 180.00

MARTINS FLAG CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 328.56

MATTHEW A. UNG *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 458.83

MEGAN MILLER*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 173.04

MELISSA THOMAS*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 28.89

MENARDS *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 214.38

MEYER BROS COLONIAL CHAPEL AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 400.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 26,471.67

MIKE’S REPAIR *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,834.99

MOBILE VISION INC. OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 4,905.50

MONONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 967.43

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 240.00

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC. *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 6,130.00

MOVILLE RECORD *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 754.18

MURPHY TRACTOR *OUTSIDE SERVICES 506.88

NACCHO SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,250.00

NANCY WEBB*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 100.83

NATIONAL ACADEMY EMERG. MED. DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 50.00

NATIONAL TOXICOLOGY INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 45.00

NETWORK SERVICES CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,491.35

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 46.31

NICHOLAS SOCKNAT*** SAFETY 111.57

NOODLE SOUP OF WEINGART DESIGN MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 165.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,579.38

NSI SOLUTIONS INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 458.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 22.59

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 141.17

OLIVIA SKAARE*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 51.77

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,610.39

PAIGE COMPANY CONTAINERS INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 299.20

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 125.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPPLY INC. OMAHA *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,210.50

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC TIRES & TUBES 45.00

PLYMOUTH CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 31.50

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. TIRES & TUBES 55.00

PRESTO-X INC. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 108.00

RACOM CORP (MARSHALLTOWN) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 32.55

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR. LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 325.44

ROCKY DE WITT EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 34.80

RON WIECK OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 600.00

ROY D. LINN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 100.00

RUETER & ZENOR CO. NEW EQUIPMENT 212,150.00

SAFELITE AUTO GLASS (SC-IA) MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 246.21

SAMPERS***, JULIE A. *MILEAGE 62.68

SANOFI PASTEUR INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,343.31

SARAH E. BLATCHFORD*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 52.32

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 253.92

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 926.80

SHEILA M. GARVIN*** MILEAGE 104.91

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE *AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 2,800.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 614.98

SIOUX CITY PAINT & DECORATING BUILDINGS 342.68

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 291,388.22

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 2,522.50

SIOUX SALES CO. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 51.90

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 4,163.24

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH *TRAVEL EXPENSES 598.40

SIOUXLAND PARAMEDICS INC. AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 1,750.00

SIOUXLAND TAXI *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 200.90

SPECTRA BABY USA HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 3,431.26

STAPLES ADVANTAGE OFFICE SUPPLIES 50.40

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN OFFICE SUPPLIES 90.58

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 80.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 83.11

STEPHANIE KINGSTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 61.59

STEVEN BEEKMAN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 17.44

SUPPLYWORKS HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 126.95

TRANE COMPANY *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 3,477.06

TRI B TRIM SHOP OUTSIDE SERVICES 65.00

TRI STATE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ASSOC. DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 20.00

TYLER S. BROCK*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 281.96

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 718.76

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 89.10

UMBACH SEED & FEED STORE *AGRICULT. & HORTICULTURAL 82.40

US BANK (STL-MO) *BUILDINGS 2,114.89

US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 133.25

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 434.34

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 111,993.46

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 446.20

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,680.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT SERVICE *RENT BUILDINGS 6,667.00

ZIEGLER INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 1,623.43

GRAND TOTAL – 1,320,477.26

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019