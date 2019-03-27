Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 12, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 12, 2019

ELEVENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for March 12, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 5, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $915,865.22. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve 4th Tower Lease Amendment with New Cingular. Copy filed.

To approve to cancel the Woodbury County tax sale certificate #2000-1369. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxed for Barbara Van Roekel, vin #6D10232595.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,814

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Barbara Van Roekel is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 6D10232595 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 6D10232595

1974 KKWD

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Barbara Van Roekel.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of March, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Lisa Stewart, MV Clerk II, County Treasurer, effective 3-27-19, $17.19/hour, 4.5%=$.76/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 1 to Grade 3/Step 2. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Larry Wink, 3738 195th St., Anthon, IA, as Kedron Township Trustee. The appointment was made on February 13, 2019, to fill a vacant position, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Brett Baldwin, 3406 Mason Ave., Anthon, IA, as Miller Township Trustee. The appointment was made on February 25, 2019, to fill the position previously held by Ryan Baldwin, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signature, an application for a 12-month, Class C Native Win (WCN) with Living Quarters sales privileges, Outdoor service, and Sunday Sales, for the Oscar Carl Vineyard, Sioux City, IA, effective 3/1/19 through 2/28/20. Copy filed.

To approve to participate with the City of Sioux City in the submission of the Edward J. Byrne Justice Grant (JAG) and Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Program application to the Governorsí Office of Drug Control Policy. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the contract for project #L-C(D156)ó73-97 with Midwest Contracting for $146,739.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. to levy General Basic property tax rate which exceed statutory maximum. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held on proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to amend the published budget by reducing the Communication Center allocation by $16,396.00 and a corresponding reduction to Gaming Revenue expenditures. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve the Compensation Schedule as received. Failed 2-3 on a roll call vote; Ung, Taylor and Radig were opposed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to reduce the Compensation Schedule increases by twenty-five per cent. Failed 2-3 on a roll call vote; De Witt, Pottebaum and Taylor were opposed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the budget as published and amended. Carried 4-1 on a roll call vote; Radig was opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approval of FY 2019/2020 Budget and Certification of Taxes. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,815

APPROVAL OF FY 2019/2020

BUDGET AND CERTIFICATION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has considered the proposed FY 2019/2020 county budget and certification of taxes, and

WHEREAS, a public hearing concerning the proposed county budget was held on March 12, 2019,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County that the county budget and certificate of taxes for FY 2019/2020, as set forth in the budget summary, is hereby adopted and that the Woodbury County Finance Director is directed to file said budget and to establish accounting records in accordance with the attached schedules with the Woodbury County Auditor,

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairperson and the County Auditor be and are hereby authorized to sign the approved FY 2019/2020 county budget.

Signed and dated this 12th day of March, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 19, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019