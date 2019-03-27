Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 5, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 5, 2019

TENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Taylor; Pottebaum was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Courthouse Foundation Meeting.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for March 5, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 26, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $581,218.21. Copy filed.

To approve and to receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending James McCrystal for his years of service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,812

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING JAMES MCCRYSTAL FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, James McCrystal has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for 23 years from December 16, 1996 to March 29, 2019; and

WHEREAS, the service given by James McCrystal as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends James McCrystal for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, James McCrystal.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 5th day of March, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License (LC) (Commercial), with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges, for the Anthon Golf Course, Anthon, IA, effective 04/01/19 through 03/31/20. Copy filed.

To approve the application for a 8-month, Class C Liquor License (LC) (Commercial), with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges, for the Foot Wedge Lounge, Sloan, IA, effective 04/01/19 through 11/01/19. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Rosa Meza, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-31-17. Position Resignation.; the separation of Austin Pickering, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-30-18. Resignation.; and the separation of Isaac Wodtke, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 1-31-19. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (5) Temporary Summer Laborers, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $10.00-$12.50/hour; and for (3) Temporary Engineering Aides, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $12.50-$15.00/hour. Copy filed.

To receive the quarterly report from Simmering Cory, Inc. for their work with the 11 rural cities participation in our comprehensive planning project. Copy filed.

To receive the 1st and 2nd quarterly reports from SIMPCO for fiscal year 18-19. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve to exercise Option Year Three (3) with Bureau of Indian Affairs and Woodbury County. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat for Mewes-Johnson Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING THE

FINAL PLAT OF MEWES-JOHNSON ADDITION,

A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,813

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 5TH DAY OF MARCH, 2019, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS MEWES-JOHNSON ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF MEWES-JOHNSON ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 5TH DAY MARCH, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve an MOU with Sioux City and the sister cities for a study for regionalization of wastewater services. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for Amendment #1 to the Intergovernmental Agreement creating the Regional Institute for Preparedness Agency and Commission. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 3-0 (Taylor was absent for this vote).

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve Amendment #1 to the Intergovernmental Agreement creating the Regional Institute for Preparedness Agency and Commission. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 12, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 28, 2019