Betty Carter

Betty J. Carter, 91, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff (400 4th Street).

Betty June Carter was born in Sioux City, Iowa on April 15, 1927, the daughter of Clifford and Ruth King. She attended Hornick High School and graduated in 1945.

She pursued a career as a secretary and worked at the Des Moines State Capital building during her 20’s.

She returned to Hornick, Iowa and met her future husband, Harold Carter. They married and had two children.

She raised her children in the quiet farming community there. Betty thoroughly loved life on the farm and worked hard as a homemaker.

Betty is remembered for her gentle, strong nature and her great joy for life. She shared much love and happiness throughout her life with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

One of her favorite pastimes was sitting on the porch in the evenings and enjoying the company of her mother and children.

Betty had a strong devotion to and faith in God and Jesus Christ. She shared her faith in kindness in all her worldly ways. She remained undaunted by life’s misfortunes and kept an uplifting and loving countenance.

Betty is survived by her son, John Carter and his girlfriend Lila Hafits; her daughter, Mary Burkett; her grandchildren, Sarah Pedro and husband Palaz; Dana Burkett; Lisa Therrien and husband Neil; Christopher Dekok; Shannon Ballantyne and wife Felicia; Renée Dekok; Kelby Hafits; Kayle’ Hafits and fiancé Travis Surber; and Alisha Hafits; and her great-grandchildren.

Betty will be remembered as a happy, joyful woman whose courage and loving nature knew no bounds.