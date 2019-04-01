Sharon Parks

Sharon R. Parks, 79, of Bronson, died peacefully at home on March 26, 2019, from cancer.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, Iowa. Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiated.

According to her wishes, there was a private interment in Floyd Township Cemetery, Bronson, after the funeral luncheon.

Sharon was born to Allen and Agnes (Larson) Tennis, on April 22, 1939, in Sioux City. She graduated from Bronson High School in 1957. She married Joseph F. Parks on August 20, 1960.

Sharon was a long-time employee of Security National Bank and Mid-American Energy.

Sharon was an avid card player who seemingly never lost when she kept score. She loved sports and loved attending her children and grandchildren’s games and activities.

She was an avid reader, loved to travel but not play Scrabble, and loved to visit friends and family.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Joe; her daughters, Dr. Julie Katseres (Randy Neubauer) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; Kris McNaughton (Curt) of Lawton, Iowa; and Deanna Triplett (Michael) of Polk City, Iowa; a son, Dan (Beth) Parks of Omaha; grandchildren Justin and James DeWitt; Noah, Connor, and Wil McNaughton; Carson and Bennett Parks; and Ian, Liam, and A.J. Triplett; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Gene; and her sister, Delia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Allen; her grandson, Jeffrey DeWitt; and her in-laws, Paul and Kathryn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Gospel Mission.