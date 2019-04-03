City of Pierson

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Pierson, Iowa, is hereby serving as Public Notice that on April 15, 2019, at 7 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall to consider the submission of a Housing Fund Application. The grant application will request funding assistance for a city-wide owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program.

This meeting will be held to give residents information concerning the proposed project. Citizens are encouraged to attend and express their preferences about the proposed activities. Anyone having questions about this project, or if you require special accommodations to attend the Hearing such as handicapped accessibility or translation services, you may contact City Hall at 712-375-5015.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk, City of Pierson

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019