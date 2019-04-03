Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — March 26, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

MARCH 26, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:30 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

• 2017-2018 Audit Report:

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the audit report for the 2017-2018 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendation:

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the contract recommendation for Mike DeJong as grounds keeper. The position will be retroactive to March 1, 2019. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. OTHER BUSINESS:

• Bond holder update:

Bankers Trust Company will be purchased by UMB effective June 10, 2019. The final bond payment to Bankers Trust Company will be June 1, 2019.

ADJOURNMENT

• At 6:42 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019