Moville City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — March 20, 2019

| | 0

Moville City Council
Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Nate Bauer is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting with the change to a section that said Malm motioned and seconded the same motion. Clerk Peterson will amend. Conolly seconds approval of the minutes with the change Malm suggested. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the bills for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for February, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from Cody and Abby Franson for the new structure at 600 Terrtam. Conolly motioned to approve this application for abatement, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the Hamman building permit for a new house at 122 Ash. Conolly wants to make sure we verify compliance with zoning code when reviewing this structure to make sure that it conforms to size in relation to the garage structure that exists there now. No speakers during open forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Dawn Thomas, and Jereme Muller. Jonathan Keselring arrived at around 6:45 pm.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and council was agreeable to him buying a used Gator and renting a stump-grinder for spring projects. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Thompson is reviewing the revised Training repayment agreement for Muller and once edited, will put the contract back to the council for review and possible signing. No action at this point. Council discussed recent purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage and possible options for the future.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:50 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    27,087.02
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    17,494.60
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,009.56
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    46.85
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    196.11
WATER TOTAL    16,426.49
SEWER TOTAL    18,041.44
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,275.51
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    97,577.58

2/22/2019 THROUGH 3/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    182.39
BAD CHECKS  RETURNED CHECK – JOHNSON    47.16
BIERSCHBACH EQUIP. & SUPPLY  SUPPLIES    2,317.10
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    76.04
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    256.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    760.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
DATA TECHNOLOGIES SOFTWARE    180.00
DICTIONARY PROJECT  DICTIONARIES FOR 3RD GRADE    100.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING  FD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE    794.95
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    1,459.35
GLAZERS    289.50
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    774.07
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO.  ACCOUNTING SERVICES    100.00
I & S GROUP  CAPITAL IMPROVE-MENT PLAN    1,000.00
PESTICIDE BUREAU – IDALS  RENEW PESTICIDE LICENSE    15.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    28.90
IPERS  IPERS    3,953.79
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,365.46
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    697.06
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    245.95
L & L DISTRIBUTION  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    536.16
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LUMBER PROS  PARKS PICNIC TABLES, BENCHES    312.24
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINDWELD  CO2 GAUGE FOR KEG COOLER    93.90
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    227.52
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    7,156.96
NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK/TRLR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    140.71
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC.  COMM. CENTER ALARM    81.75
PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    213.33
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    44.90
POSTMASTER POSTAGE..182.28
POWERPLAN  PARTS    608.67
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,597.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    810.99
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    61.19
SARGENT DRILLING  WELL MAINTENANCE    19,278.00
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND INTEREST — FIRE TRUCK    1,446.19
SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF  COMM. CTR. SUPPLIES    270.90
SPLASH AND DASH  CAR WASH PASS    100.00
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    176.98
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    540.69
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT   889.00
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    886.38
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY
SOFTWARE ASSISTANCE    100.00
REPAIRS
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
VERIZON WIRELESS  WIRELESS PHONES    262.96
VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION  INSPECTION SERVICES    1,316.63
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    632.20
WEX BANK  FUEL    3,804.72
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    1,314.68
**** PAID TOTAL *****    14,895.55
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    54,770.79
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    69,666.34
=============
2/22/2019 THRU 3/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    29,173.01
110 ROAD USE TAX    5,608.04
200 DEBT SERVICE    1,446.19
600 WATER    27,965.77
610 SEWER    5,473.33

Published in The Record
Thursday, April 4, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

