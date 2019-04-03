Moville City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — March 20, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Nate Bauer is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting with the change to a section that said Malm motioned and seconded the same motion. Clerk Peterson will amend. Conolly seconds approval of the minutes with the change Malm suggested. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the bills for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for February, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from Cody and Abby Franson for the new structure at 600 Terrtam. Conolly motioned to approve this application for abatement, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the Hamman building permit for a new house at 122 Ash. Conolly wants to make sure we verify compliance with zoning code when reviewing this structure to make sure that it conforms to size in relation to the garage structure that exists there now. No speakers during open forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Dawn Thomas, and Jereme Muller. Jonathan Keselring arrived at around 6:45 pm.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and council was agreeable to him buying a used Gator and renting a stump-grinder for spring projects. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Thompson is reviewing the revised Training repayment agreement for Muller and once edited, will put the contract back to the council for review and possible signing. No action at this point. Council discussed recent purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage and possible options for the future.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:50 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 27,087.02

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 17,494.60

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,009.56

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 46.85

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 196.11

WATER TOTAL 16,426.49

SEWER TOTAL 18,041.44

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,275.51

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 97,577.58

2/22/2019 THROUGH 3/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 182.39

BAD CHECKS RETURNED CHECK – JOHNSON 47.16

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP. & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 2,317.10

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 76.04

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 256.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

DATA TECHNOLOGIES SOFTWARE 180.00

DICTIONARY PROJECT DICTIONARIES FOR 3RD GRADE 100.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING FD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 794.95

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,459.35

GLAZERS 289.50

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 774.07

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. ACCOUNTING SERVICES 100.00

I & S GROUP CAPITAL IMPROVE-MENT PLAN 1,000.00

PESTICIDE BUREAU – IDALS RENEW PESTICIDE LICENSE 15.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 28.90

IPERS IPERS 3,953.79

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,365.46

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 697.06

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 245.95

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 536.16

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LUMBER PROS PARKS PICNIC TABLES, BENCHES 312.24

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINDWELD CO2 GAUGE FOR KEG COOLER 93.90

MENARDS SUPPLIES 227.52

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,156.96

NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK/TRLR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 140.71

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC. COMM. CENTER ALARM 81.75

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 213.33

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 44.90

POSTMASTER POSTAGE..182.28

POWERPLAN PARTS 608.67

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,597.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 810.99

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 61.19

SARGENT DRILLING WELL MAINTENANCE 19,278.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND INTEREST — FIRE TRUCK 1,446.19

SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF COMM. CTR. SUPPLIES 270.90

SPLASH AND DASH CAR WASH PASS 100.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 176.98

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 540.69

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 889.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 886.38

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY

SOFTWARE ASSISTANCE 100.00

REPAIRS

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 262.96

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 1,316.63

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 632.20

WEX BANK FUEL 3,804.72

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,314.68

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 14,895.55

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 54,770.79

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 69,666.34

=============

2/22/2019 THRU 3/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 29,173.01

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,608.04

200 DEBT SERVICE 1,446.19

600 WATER 27,965.77

610 SEWER 5,473.33

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019