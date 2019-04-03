River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — March 18, 2019

River Valley Board of Education
March 18, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Board Room.  Members present were:  Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack and Kristi Krager.  Absent were:  Deb Stevenson, Nicole Deeds.  Visitors present were Brian Woodford and Doug Eades.

The Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District (“District”) met in open session, in the High School Board Room located at 916 Hackberry St. Correctionville, IA 51016, on the above date.  There were present President Scott Knaack, in the chair, and the following Board Directors:  Gaylen Goettsch, Kristi Krager.  Board Directors absent: Deb Stevenson, Nicole Deeds.

The President announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing and meeting on the matter of the proposed conveyance of an interest in real property, and that notice of the proposed action had been published pursuant to the provisions of Section 297.22(1) of the Code of Iowa.

Inquiry was made whether any written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of the District regarding the sale of such real property by the District.  The Secretary state that no written objections had been filed.  Oral objections to the sale of real property were then called for and received and none were made.  Whereupon, the President declared the time for receiving oral and written objections to be closed.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of the February 29, 2019 meeting, Business Manager’s financial statements and audit and approval of claims.  Carried 3-0.

First Negotiation proposal of Certified Staff bargaining unit was presented by Mr. Brian Woodford.  Mr. Slater will advise them of a date for a counter proposal from the board.

First Negotiation proposal session with Classified Staff bargaining unit was presented by Mr. Doug Eades. Mr. Slater will advise them of a date for a counter proposal from the board.

Principals’ reports were given.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the resignation of Lacy Hanson as elementary teacher  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch, to approve the resignation of Brian Woodford as High School Industrial Arts teacher. Carried 3-0.

The 2018 Audit Report was tabled until the next meeting in order to receive more information.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to set the Budget Hearing for April 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Board Room.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the following:
RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of River Valley Community School District, will levy property tax for the fiscal year 2019-2020 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa.
Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the 2019-2020 school calendar.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve
the Resolution of Conveyance of Real Property.
Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the annual contract with Western Iowa Technical College for 2019-2020.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the Summer 2019 contract with Western Iowa Technical College.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the Summer Lunch Program to begin on June 3, 2019.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve purchase to upgrade Door Security System. The cost for the Elementary school will be $9,084.32 and the cost for the JH/HS will by $13,393.98.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve making a requirement by the School Board that all present and future coaches take the 3D coaching class.  The school will pay the cost for this class.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the early graduation request for Kayla Lorenzen.  Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the following:
RESOLVED, That the River Valley Board of Directors will discontinue the current insurance agreement of rotating between district insurance agencies, Hoffman Insurance and FNB Insurance, every three years after the present agent of record, at Hoffman Agency ceases to be the active agent. Also, the policies introduced by the current agent of record from FNB Insurance will continue to be agent of record for those respective policies.
Carried 3-0.

Superintendent Slater discussed the FCA Huddle, make-up days at the end of the year.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to adjourn.

Meeting adjourned 7:25 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President
Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

MARCH 2019 BOARD BILLS
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
ADAM BISENIUS  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.  COPIER OVERAGE    90.43
ANC DBA LONG LINES  PHONE SERVICE    346.86
ANGIE REINKING  MILEAGE    60.80
BATES, DAWN  TRAVEL EXPENSE – IOWA CITY TRIP    224.80
BOOK SYSTEMS INC.  ATRIUM AT ELEM.    595.00
BURKE ENGINEERING SALES CO.  DOOR REPAIRS    135.00
BURNIGHT GLASS AND PORCELAIN  DOOR REPAIRS – ELEM.    650.00
CHARLES KNAACK  PHONE STIPEND    20.00
CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST.  O.E. BILLING CONC. CLASSES    424.28
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER
SHOP SUPPLIES    525.58
ELEM. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES   7.77
    Vendor Total:    533.35
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF
WATER SEWER, SHOP    31.35
WATER, SEWER — HIGH SCHOOL    151.87
WATER, SEWER — CONCESSIONS    33.52
    Vendor Total:    216.74
CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO. HALOGEN LAMP    272.26
CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING
PUMP RENTAL-ELEM.    45.00
PUMP RENTAL-C’VILLE..43.00
    Vendor Total:    88.00
DOLLAR GENERAL  OFFICE SUPPLIES    9.35
DONOVAN GROUP IOWA  COMMUNICATIONS    2,500.00
ECOLAB  PEST CONTROL – ELEM.    82.27
ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO.  REPAIRS TO FIRE ALARM SYSTEM    346.00
ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO.  SMOKE ALARM    449.40
FRONTIER TELEPHONE EXPENSE    381.24
GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS
BUSINESS MANAGER – SALARY    2,458.20
BUSINESS MANAGER – FICA    420.11
 Vendor Total:    2,878.31
HANSON, JOHN  3 HOUR CLASS EXPENSE    4.06
HARRIS, JANE  GRINDER FOR ART CLASS    12.83
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  ADJUSTED AHU 7 PROGRAM    162.84
FIX PROBLEM IN COMMONS    95.26
FEB. P.M. ELEM.    743.75
FEB. P.M. HIGH SCHOOL    1,482.50
    Vendor Total:    2,621.12
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK  DATA SERVICE    405.01
IOWA DEPT. OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES  TSA ANNUAL REG. FEE    200.00
IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES  ANNUAL PERMIT — STORMWATER DISCHARGE    175.00
JOHNSON PROPANE INC.
PROPANE FOR BUS    107.80
TAX .183%    20.13
TAX .3%    33.00
PROPANE    2,009.00
PROPANE – BUS    101.92
TAX .183%    19.04
TAX .3%    31.20
PROPANE FOR BUS    98.00
.183% TAX    18.30
.3% TAX    30.00
PROPANE    2,303.00
    Vendor Total:    4,771.39
JOHNSON, JOHNNIE  PHONE STIPEND    15.34
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    66.88
KEVEIN O’DELL ELECTRIC INC.   REPAIRS TO HANDICAP DOOR    419.90
MELISSA HOLTZ  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
MELISSA HOLTZ
TRAVEL EXPENSE — NOV. THROUGH FEB.    75.60
EXPENSES FOR IOWA CITY VISIT    502.60
 Vendor Total:    578.20
NEW COOP  GASOLINE    591.68
PAPER CORPORATION  PAPER ORDER – HIGH SCHOOL    1,404.06
PERMABOUND  ELEM. LIBRARY SUPPLIES    164.09
PETERSEN OIL COMPANY  DIESEL FUEL    3,068.70
PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL  POSTAL MACHINE RENTAL    158.64
PLATFORM ATHLETICS  WEIGHT PROGRAM    500.00
QUAVER MUSIC  ELEM. MUSIC CURRICULUM    840.00
RACHEL DOEDEN  MILEAGE    112.00
RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC CO.
MUSIC SUPPLIES    11.40
FLUTE REPAIR    191.42
    Vendor Total:    202.82
RECORD, THE  PUBLICATION EXPENSE    114.15
RICK’S COMPUTERS
LCD REPLACEMENT SCREENS AND ADAPTERS    759.69
MOTHERBOARD    198.00
MOTHERBOARDS    396.00
    Vendor Total:    1,353.69
SANDERS SONANCE  PIANO TUNING FOR WVC FESTIVAL    240.00
SCHOLASTIC INC.  ELEM. SUPPLIES    174.24
SCHOOL SPECIALTY  OFFICE SUPPLIES – ELEM.    470.76
SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE
SUPPLEMENT FOR REPAIRS TO BUS    608.67
STARTER FOR RED SUBURBAN    411.18
    Vendor Total:    1,019.85
SLATER, KEN
MILEAGE    225.00
PHONE STIPEND    50.00
    Vendor Total:    275.00
STAPLES ADVANTAGE
OFFICE SUPPLIES    58.77
OFFICE SUPPLIES    90.57
OFFICE SUPPLIES – ELEM.    719.48
    Vendor Total:    868.82
THOMPSON INNOVATIONS  REPAIR CAMERA    250.00
ULINE  SECURITY WINDOW FILM    184.99
VISA
TRAVEL EXPENSE – SUPT. CONF.    119.84
MOTEL EXPENSE – SP ED STUDENT    728.00
OFFICE SUPPLIES    77.78
PUBLICATION EXPENSE    30.00
    Vendor Total:    955.62
VOLLMAR MOTORS  REPAIRS TO SUBURBAN    58.83
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE DRIVER TRAINING    210.00
WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL  SP. ED TUITION 1ST SEM.    10,187.42
WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD  1ST SEM. SP. ED. TUITION    10,187.42
Fund Total:    53,266.60
Checking Account Total:    53,266.60

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
AFTER-PROM COMMITTEE  CONCESSIONS FOR AFTER PROM    295.84
BLAZER ATHLETIC EQUIP  SHOT PUT PACKAGE    205.35
BROOKLYN PUBLISHERS  PLAY SCRIPTS    399.00
BROWN, RYAN  HOTEL ROOMS FOR ALL STATE    1,124.48
DRECKMAN, TEENA  REIMBURSE FOR WASHCLOTH FUND-RAISER    594.00
FLEET U.S. LLC  LINE STRIPE    420.00
GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS  SHARE WRESTLING PROGRAM    780.00
MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO.  FRIENDS OF RACHEL FUNDRAISER    49.78
D.C. TRIP FUNDRAISER    309.24
CONCESSIONS    76.51
    Vendor Total:    435.53
NIMCO, INC.  RED RIBBON WEEK SUPPLIES    111.08
PROM NITE  PROM SUPPLIES    1,930.65
RIVER VALLEY LUNCH FUND  SUPPLIES FROM FAMILY FUN NIGHT    194.36
STAPLES ADVANTAGE YEAR-BOOK SUPPLIES    39.95
SUNNYBROOK  CORSAGES FOR SENIOR NIGHT    58.00
TROPHIES PLUS  TRACK MEDALS    895.98
VISA  FAMILY FUN NIGHT F.O.R.    85.41
Fund Total:    7,569.63
Checking Account Total:    7,569.63

Checking 3 Fund: 33  LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX
BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV  NEW MOWER    2,216.00
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  REPLACED HEAT EXCHANGER    6,385.37
Fund Total:    8,601.37

Checking 3 Fund: 36  PPEL
ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.  COPIER LEASE    1,892.12
BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY  LIFT    10,900.00
Fund Total:    12,792.12
Checking Account Total:    21,393.49

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
CHERIE LAME  REIMBURSEMENT FOR LUNCH ACCOUNT    6.40
HILAND DAIRY
20571-MILK    143.22
20572-MILK    312.34
20571-MILK    218.82
20572-MILK    225.22
20571-MILK    186.03
20572-MILK    179.48
 Vendor Total:    1,265.11
JOSH HILL  REIMBURSEMENT FOR LUNCH ACCOUNT..38.60
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING VENDING SUPPLIES    565.09
CREDIT ON ACCOUNT    (797.90)
CREDIT ON ACCOUNT     (26.30)
FOOD SUPPLIES – KITCHEN    13,566.17
    Vendor Total:    13,307.06
STRACHAN SALES INC.  DISH-WASHER MACHINE    144.50
Fund Total:    14,761.67
Checking Account Total:    14,761.67

BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MARCH 2019 BOARD MEETING
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
ANDERS, NEIL  JUDGE FOR MS S/E CONTEST    100.00
LAUNCH PAD  ADVENTURE SESSIONS    328.00
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY
ELEC – C’VILLE    11,287.79
ELEC – SIGN    15.59
ELEC – BUS BARN
WASHTA    125.49
ELEC – WASHTA    1,210.00
ELEC – BUS BARN
CUSHING    137.30
ELEC – C’VILLE    170.45
ELEC – FOOTBALL
FIELD    10.00
    Vendor Total:    12,956.62
RECORD, THE  NEWSPAPER    90.00
RESERVE ACCOUNT  POSTAGE FOR POSTAGE MACHINE    2,500.00
RIVER VALLEY GENERAL FUND  BOOK FAIR CHANGE    210.00
SLATER, KEN
MILEAGE STIPEND    225.00
PHONE STIPEND    50.00
    Vendor Total:    275.00
Fund Total:    16,459.62
Checking Account Total:    16,459.62

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
BARRINGER, DALE  VARSITY/JV BB OFFICIALS 1-21-19..150.00
DIRT ROAD DESIGN  T-SHIRTS FOR DANCE CAMP    462.24
GOETTSCH, ERIC  JH BB OFFICIAL 1-18-19    75.00
HARRIMAN, WADE  VARSITY/JV BB OFFICIAL 1-21-19    150.00
IHSSA  ALL STATE PERFORMER    23.00
KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS  KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUT FUNDRAISER    1,960.70
NORTHWEST AEA  NASA TUITION    2,325.00
SAM’S CLUB
MIDDLE SCHOOL CONCESSIONS FOR DANCE    142.93
CONCESSION SUPPLIES    515.32
SUPPLIES FOR ATHLETICS    36.96
CONCESSIONS    515.32
ATHLETIC SUPPLIES    36.96
CONCESSIONS    515.32
ATHLETIC SUPPLIES    36.96
    Vendor Total:    1,799.77
WAGNER, JIM  BB OFFICIAL 1-21-19    100.00
WESTERN VALLEY CONFER-ENCE  GATE MONEY – CONF. BB TOURNEY 2-1-19    726.00
ZAHNLEY, DOUG  JH BB OFFICIAL 1-18-19    75.00
Fund Total:    7,846.71
Checking Account Total:    7,846.71

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL
A-1 PLUMBING & HEATING  80 GALLON ELECTRIC WATER HEATER    4,975.50
Fund Total:    4,975.50
Checking Account Total:    4,975.50

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
KECK FOODS  COMMODITIES    2,302.68
Fund Total:    2,302.68
Checking Account Total:    2,302.68

