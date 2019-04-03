River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — March 18, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

March 18, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Board Room. Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack and Kristi Krager. Absent were: Deb Stevenson, Nicole Deeds. Visitors present were Brian Woodford and Doug Eades.

The Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District (“District”) met in open session, in the High School Board Room located at 916 Hackberry St. Correctionville, IA 51016, on the above date. There were present President Scott Knaack, in the chair, and the following Board Directors: Gaylen Goettsch, Kristi Krager. Board Directors absent: Deb Stevenson, Nicole Deeds.

The President announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing and meeting on the matter of the proposed conveyance of an interest in real property, and that notice of the proposed action had been published pursuant to the provisions of Section 297.22(1) of the Code of Iowa.

Inquiry was made whether any written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of the District regarding the sale of such real property by the District. The Secretary state that no written objections had been filed. Oral objections to the sale of real property were then called for and received and none were made. Whereupon, the President declared the time for receiving oral and written objections to be closed.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of the February 29, 2019 meeting, Business Manager’s financial statements and audit and approval of claims. Carried 3-0.

First Negotiation proposal of Certified Staff bargaining unit was presented by Mr. Brian Woodford. Mr. Slater will advise them of a date for a counter proposal from the board.

First Negotiation proposal session with Classified Staff bargaining unit was presented by Mr. Doug Eades. Mr. Slater will advise them of a date for a counter proposal from the board.

Principals’ reports were given.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the resignation of Lacy Hanson as elementary teacher Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch, to approve the resignation of Brian Woodford as High School Industrial Arts teacher. Carried 3-0.

The 2018 Audit Report was tabled until the next meeting in order to receive more information.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to set the Budget Hearing for April 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Board Room. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the following:

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of River Valley Community School District, will levy property tax for the fiscal year 2019-2020 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa.

Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the 2019-2020 school calendar. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve

the Resolution of Conveyance of Real Property.

Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the annual contract with Western Iowa Technical College for 2019-2020. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the Summer 2019 contract with Western Iowa Technical College. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the Summer Lunch Program to begin on June 3, 2019. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve purchase to upgrade Door Security System. The cost for the Elementary school will be $9,084.32 and the cost for the JH/HS will by $13,393.98. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve making a requirement by the School Board that all present and future coaches take the 3D coaching class. The school will pay the cost for this class. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve the early graduation request for Kayla Lorenzen. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve the following:

RESOLVED, That the River Valley Board of Directors will discontinue the current insurance agreement of rotating between district insurance agencies, Hoffman Insurance and FNB Insurance, every three years after the present agent of record, at Hoffman Agency ceases to be the active agent. Also, the policies introduced by the current agent of record from FNB Insurance will continue to be agent of record for those respective policies.

Carried 3-0.

Superintendent Slater discussed the FCA Huddle, make-up days at the end of the year.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to adjourn.

Meeting adjourned 7:25 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019