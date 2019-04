Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — March 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

MARCH 2019 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ACE ENGINES AND PART DIST. snow blower 799.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 581.00

BARNES & NOBLE BOOKSELLER The Great Gatsby books 119.20

BORER, MICAELA MILEAGE 25.52

CARLSON, JASON

MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 333.15

MILEAGE

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE 2,161.50

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Copier Service Call 402.47

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 342.84

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 292.05

CONTINENTAL SPRINKLER INSPECTION 190.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS PSF FEES 412.50

FEDERAL LICENSING INC. RADIO LICENSING 110.00

GRAU, DAN MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

HAKA LLC FUEL 1,888.12

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. floor cleaner 392.96

HOLLAND LAWN CARE parking lot salt 250.00

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT GO MATH UPGRADE 22,919.45

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 59.66

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. hp-16 bad capacitor 1,037.18

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS conferences 315.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY FLL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION 80.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

LEFLER, AMY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 569.04

LEXIA LEARNING SYSTEMS LLC Lexia Reading Program 1,500.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 13,620.63

MOVILLE RECORD, THE AD — ENGLISH POSITION 327.47

MRLA, DAVID REPLACE SAFETY CLOTHING 193.38

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 posters 105.00

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE Adaptive PE class 130.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS IGN WIRE SET 97.16

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 45.50

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 98.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 275.11

SAM’S CLUB Ice Cream 168.02

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 182.33

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. pencil sharpener 64.99

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE 120.76

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FIELD TRIP 100.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. MICROPHONE PA PIN 28.12

THOMPSON INNOVATION TROUBLESHOOT PHONES 200.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING 1,540.14

US BANK

Guided reading set 14,607.97

All-State Speech

Awards for end of the year

Construction shed project

Plane Ticket to Washington DC

Nurse supplies

Windshield

Science supplies

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 507.43

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 473.94

WIDMAN, ASHLEY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

Fund Total: 68,316.59

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 290.90

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 121.75

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,019.82

KECK FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOOD 2,140.08

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 9,752.26

SIGLER FIRE EQUIPMENT COMPANY SERVICE KITCHEN SYSTEMS 315.00

US BANK TRAYS, SUPPLIES, ALA CARTE ITEMS 103.35

Fund Total: 14,743.16

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUND RAISING FFA FUNDRAISER 1,161.00

BARRY, ROBERT SOLO/ENSEMBLE JUDGING 120.00

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEES 250.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 83.80

DORDT COLLEGE ENTRY FEES 200.00

EDUCATIONAL TOURS INC. TRIP INSTALLMENT 6,547.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 150.00

ICDA HONOR CHOIR REGISTRATION 80.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATIONS 299.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N REGISTRATIONS 88.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 18.68

JOSTEN’S, INC. CAPS & GOWNS, STOLES 2,038.64

THOMPSON, MINDA ACCOMPANIST 250.00

US BANK MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIPMENT, LODGING, AWARDS 3,135.92

Fund Total: 14,422.04

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX POLICY..21,945.00

Fund Total: 21,945.00

DEBT SERVICES FUND

PIPER JAFFRAY & CO. DISSEMINATION AGENT SERVICES 1,000.00

Fund Total: 1,000.00

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 22.43

Fund Total: 22.43

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES INC Teacher Laptops 12,285.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC light pole in Bronson 2,300.00

Fund Total: 15,246.73

FITNESS CENTER

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.64

Fund Total: 33.64

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019