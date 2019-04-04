Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — February 25, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way,

Lawton, Iowa

Monday, February 25, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Woolridge, Scott, Reinke and Holtz present. Amick absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

Members of the Lawton-Bronson Education Foundation introduced themselves and what they plan to accomplish for the district.

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Woolridge moved to approve the agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Neal presented on bids for air conditioning project

Collins presented that the governor signed bill that gave 2.06% increase in state funding. We will also receive $5 extra per student. Transportation equity will bring in about $120,000 next year.

SAVE extension is still moving forward.

Whiting CSD is considering purchasing some time of Jake Sheets.

Another local district is considering purchasing some time of Ryan Anderson.

2. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financials

3. Elementary Principal Report

Shook presented the Elementary school would like to renew Go Math subscription.

FAST testing were well above average at 79% but below the school goal of 80%

Will be trying Mystery Science curriculum for an additional year.

Dr. Seuss’s birthday is next week and the school will be doing some various activities to celebrate that.

4. Secondary Principal’s Report

Iowa Assessments will be taken in a window of the first two weeks of April

Large Group Speech had a great season. TV News was selected for All State Speech.

Jake Sheets created a help desk system for teachers to submit tickets when they have technology needs.

National FFA Week was last week.

Ms. Lundt was awarded a Governor’s STEM Grant to create a Makerspace in the high school

5. Board Bill Auditor Report

No questions

I. Consent agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve superintendent contract

Reinke moved to approve the contract for Chad Shook as superintendent/elementary principal. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of assistant softball coach

Holtz moved to approve resignation of Lindsay Smit. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of assistant softball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Erica Bates as assistant softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring of middle school English teacher

Holtz moved to approve Madison Folkers as middle school English teacher. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve board policy

Reinke moved to approve the board policy for use of assistance animals. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve air conditioning bid

Holtz moved to approve the air conditioning bid with a $55,000 maximum. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Holtz moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:28

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019