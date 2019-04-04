Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — February 25, 2019
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way,
Lawton, Iowa
Monday, February 25, 2019
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
Tentative Agenda
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Woolridge, Scott, Reinke and Holtz present. Amick absent
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
Members of the Lawton-Bronson Education Foundation introduced themselves and what they plan to accomplish for the district.
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Woolridge moved to approve the agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Communications
1. Board member updates
H. Reports
1. Superintendent’s Report
Neal presented on bids for air conditioning project
Collins presented that the governor signed bill that gave 2.06% increase in state funding. We will also receive $5 extra per student. Transportation equity will bring in about $120,000 next year.
SAVE extension is still moving forward.
Whiting CSD is considering purchasing some time of Jake Sheets.
Another local district is considering purchasing some time of Ryan Anderson.
2. Monthly Financial Report
Anderson presented monthly financials
3. Elementary Principal Report
Shook presented the Elementary school would like to renew Go Math subscription.
FAST testing were well above average at 79% but below the school goal of 80%
Will be trying Mystery Science curriculum for an additional year.
Dr. Seuss’s birthday is next week and the school will be doing some various activities to celebrate that.
4. Secondary Principal’s Report
Iowa Assessments will be taken in a window of the first two weeks of April
Large Group Speech had a great season. TV News was selected for All State Speech.
Jake Sheets created a help desk system for teachers to submit tickets when they have technology needs.
National FFA Week was last week.
Ms. Lundt was awarded a Governor’s STEM Grant to create a Makerspace in the high school
5. Board Bill Auditor Report
No questions
I. Consent agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
K. Personnel
1. Approve superintendent contract
Reinke moved to approve the contract for Chad Shook as superintendent/elementary principal. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve resignation of assistant softball coach
Holtz moved to approve resignation of Lindsay Smit. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve hiring of assistant softball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Erica Bates as assistant softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve hiring of middle school English teacher
Holtz moved to approve Madison Folkers as middle school English teacher. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
J. New Business
1. Approve board policy
Reinke moved to approve the board policy for use of assistance animals. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve air conditioning bid
Holtz moved to approve the air conditioning bid with a $55,000 maximum. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
Holtz moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
K. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 8:28
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 4, 2019