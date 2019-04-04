Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 12, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 12, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the March 12, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the March 5, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll dated 3/8/19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Delana Ihrke as a city landowner to the Plymouth County Compensation Commission. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to deny the application for Impoundment Structure Property Tax Exemption for Kevin Held and instructing the Assessor to send a letter with an explanation for denial. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve G & H Addition, a minor addition in Section 18 of Stanton Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the bid for $927,806.80 to Gobersen Smith for project L-PCC-150—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve plans for LC-272201—73-75, LC-050140 and LC-032802—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve lighting upgrades for the maintenance building in Akron, Remsen, Hinton and Kingsley. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve ending the membership in the Northwest Iowa Economic Developers coalition effective June 30, 2019 and to appoint 2 members of the Board of Supervisors to discuss a future region with Cherokee County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Kass, to appoint Craig Anderson and John Meis to work with Cherokee County in developing an economic development region and appoint Gary Horton as an alternate. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Union Center, a minor subdivision in Section 16 of Union Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting at 11:00 am. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019