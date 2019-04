Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — March 1, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 3/01/19

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,504.48

AGRILAND FS INC. NATURAL & LP GAS 340.97

AMERICAN JAIL ASSC DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 48.00

ANDY BROUILLETTE CONFERENCE BOARD 17.40

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT WORK COMP. INSUR. PREM. 55,679.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 63.89

ATHENA LADEAS*** PARKING 191.25

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 279.62

AUTRY REPORTING TRANSCRIPTS 115.20

BARCODES INC. LLC *OFFICE SUPPLIES 160.26

BOMGAARS *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 180.08

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 1,000.00

BROAD REACH MAGAZINES & BOOKS 222.87

CALHOUN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 980.54

CANDELARIO A. JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC PC BUILDINGS 2,200.00

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 344.27

CARDIS MFG. CO. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 194.00

CAROLYN A. PLUEGER *TRANSCRIPTS 416.50

CASEY JACKSON TRUCKING LLC OUTSIDE SERVICES 260.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUNDRY 460.20

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 148.93

CHARLES THORPE CONFERENCE BOARD 52.20

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 70.65

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES *MEDICAL FEES 70.00

COAST TO COAST (SIMI VALLEY) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 574.95

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP. SUNDRY 48.26

CONNECTIONS AREA AGENCY ON AGING CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 3,190.00

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. PARTS 165.50

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

COUNTRY TIRE AND SERVICES INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 731.90

CRISTI G. BAUERLY TRANSCRIPTS 196.00

CYNTHIA WULF-MCGRATH *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 125.00

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC PARTS 116.72

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) TRANSCRIPTS 18.00

DALE ERICKSON CONFERENCE BOARD 15.08

DAN HUNTER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 150.00

DANBURY REVIEW OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 40.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 6,020.74

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DISTRICT III ASSOCIATION OF COUNTY DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 200.00

DIXON CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 45,347.50

DON JOY JR. CONFERENCE BOARD 81.20

DONALD WOHLERT *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 46.74

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *SUNDRY 77.96

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL PLUMBING 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 117.84

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) RADIOS 122.70

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCTS *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 719.90

FASTENAL CO. BUILDINGS 66.29

FEDEX *POSTAGE & MAILING 40.61

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC GAS/OILS 207.69

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 259.10

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 59.22

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,900.10

HOME DEPOT *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 83.55

HUBERT PEPIN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 100.00

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 40.64

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 4,704.75

IOWA NATURAL HERITAGE LAND ACQUISITION 225,935.57

IOWA WEED COMMISSIONERS ASSN SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 140.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER PARTS 14.08

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 2,696.00

JAMES FISHER CONFERENCE BOARD 46.40

JAMI L. JOHNSON *TRANSCRIPTS 246.00

JAMIE D. JORGENSEN CSR *TRANSCRIPTS 87.50

JOHN STENSLAND *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 100.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS..5,450.00

JOSHUA WIDMAN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 209.13

JOYCE ROESCHKE *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 147.84

JUDY MONSON *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 229.75

KEN JOHNSON *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

LANSINK REPAIR & HARDWARE OUTSIDE SERVICES 66.80

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 243.75

LISA RIPPKE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 13.13

LOAN HENSLEY*** DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 185.00

LONG LINES LTD TELEPHONE EXPENSE 24.12

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 903.19

MARI H. TURK *TRANSCRIPTS 79.00

MATHESON-LINWELD MINOR EQUIPMENT/HAND TOOL 223.90

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 233.67

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 609.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 3,958.94

MIDAMERICA BOOKS *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 506.83

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY INC. *BUILDINGS 120.00

MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES INC. RETURNING PRISONERS 1,288.50

MIDWEST WHEEL PARTS..99.21

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 546.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 30.50

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR INC. MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 75.00

NATIONAL ACADEMY EMERG. MED. DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 50.00

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,284.00

NOEL PLUMMER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. HVAC SYSTEMS 23.72

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 884.40

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *STATIONARY/FORMS/OFF. SUP. 1,352.56

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 7,313.40

PHILLIP HERBOLD CONFERENCE BOARD 52.20

PRIORITY DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 365.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES HVAC SYSTEMS 563.17

RHEANNE HAWS *MHI INTERPRETING FEES 389.00

ROBERT B. GAY *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 187.00

RUETER & ZENOR CO. OIL 125.20

SCHNEIDER CORPORATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,500.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *DUES & MEMBERSHIPS 2,871.17

SEDGWICK TALLEY ABSTRACT CO. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 500.00

SEPS INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 5,546.00

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 132.00

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE *AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 1,050.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL MAGAZINES & BOOKS 251.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *WATER/GARBAGE 1,137.66

SMART APPLE MEDIA MAGAZINES & BOOKS 314.04

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 26.50

STAR CONTROL HVAC SYSTEMS 1,250.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 233.06

STUBBS CONSTR. INC. BUILDING 2,040.00

SUPPLYWORKS *PLUMBING 114.16

TERRANCE M. SMALL *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 100.00

THE PENWORTHY COMPANY MAGAZINES & BOOKS..335.07

THE UPHOLSTERY SHOP OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 1,472.00

THOMSON WEST *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 2,554.10

TITAN MACHINERY INC. *PARTS 386.73

TRANSIT WORKS EQUIPMENT 1,536.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 10,962.00

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 351.92

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 825.00

VEESTRA & KIMM INC. CONSULTANT FEES 1,200.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 6,926.29

VOLUSIA COUNTY CLERK OF COURT *INVESTIGATIONS 28.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 48,600.28

WESTERN DETENTION OFFICE SUPPLIES 116.10

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 60.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,108.04

WIGMAN CO. PLUMBING..647.48

WILLIAMS & COMPANY PC (LM-IA) FISCAL AUDIT 1,050.00

WOODBURY CNTY FAIR ASSN OFFICE SUPPLIES 150.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 240.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. MOTOR VEHICLE 299.00

XTREAMAIR LLC TELEPHONE EXPENSE 100.00

ZIEGLER INC. *PARTS 463.57

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 82.91

GRAND TOTAL – 492,259.19

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019