Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 19, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 19, 2019

TWELFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for March 19, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 12, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $267,928.91. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Vincent Desmond, parcel #894823402008, 1712 Nash St., Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,816

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR

SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Vincent Desmond, is the titleholder of property located at 1712 Nash St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894823402008

RIVERSIDE PARK N 30 FT LOT 19 & S 1 /2 LOT 20 BLK 4

WHEREAS, Vincent Desmond, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 19th day of March, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Dan Volkert, 917 Fir St., Correctionville, IA, to the City Council of Correctionville. The appointment was made on March 11, 2019, to fill a vacant position previously held by Calvin McCrea, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Alex Rabbass, 507 3rd St., Cushing, IA, to the City Council of Cushing. The appointment was made on March 5, 2019, to fill a vacant position previously held by Ben Rabbass, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Dave West, 11 West Front St., Bronson, IA, to the City Council of Bronson. The appointment was made on January 10, 2018, to fill the vacant position held by Tony Thompson, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Percentage Deputy, County Treasurer. $51,895.49/year. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Courtney Kelsey, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-25-19, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 1-23-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour.; the appointment of Tristen Vanderschaaf, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-25-19, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour.; and the appointment of Charli Polley, Percentage Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-25-19, $51,895.49/year. Appointed Percentage Deputy per County Treasurer. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Century Link. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve Dorothy Pecaut HVAC & Roof Project Change Order #2 in the amount of $7,822.57. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the transfer of farm to market funds to the IDOT in the amount of $1,097.57 for project #BROS-CO97(120)ó5F-97, bridge replacement on county route D53. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for an ordinance permitting the operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Off-Road Utility Vehicles in Woodbury County, IA. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second Pottebaum to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt approve the suspension of 2nd & 3rd readings for an ordinance permitting the operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Off-Road Utility Vehicles in Woodbury County, IA. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve ordinance #49 permitting the operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Off-Road Utility Vehicles in Woodbury County, IA with an effective date of 4/15/19. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

Supervisor Taylor reported that as acting Chairperson, he signed an emergency declaration for Woodbury County as the result of flooding on 3/14/2019. Copy filed.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 26, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019