Lawton City Council Minutes & Claims — April 3, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

April 3, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on April 3, 2019, at Lawton City Hall.

Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Johnson, Otto, and Saunders. Heiss was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Carly Hummel, Clark Hummel, Justin Yarosevich, Jennifer Movall, Howard Smith.

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for March. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 74 hours and 48 minutes in March and responded to 13 calls for service. They also spent 9 hours and 41 minutes in the L-B School District.

Fire Report – There were 3 calls for grass fires last month. Department members attended the annual Fire School at WITCC.

Clerk’s Report – Sidewalk permit was received from Cal Dorale, a fence permit was received from John Neiman, Josh Feste and Jon Maurer have both asked for extensions on their permits, when Dorale replaces his sidewalk the City will replace the end slabs and make them handicap compliant, SIMPCO is working with us to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan, we have been working with FEMA and Woodbury County Emergency Management on getting claims submitted, City Hall will be closed April 10-12 for the IMFOA Conference, dog tag reminder letters will go out April 5, a propane leak at the City Hall has been resolved, we will be getting estimates on the cost of repair for the mailboxes hit by the plow and then will talk with the insurance company on how to proceed.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson reported he attended a SIMPCO meeting, Siouxland District Health meeting, Emergency Management meetings.

Public Works Report – Plows and sander are off and have been cleaned, bagging station has been cleaned, will have a street sweeper demo in the next couple of weeks, a masonry contractor is coming for a quote on the mailboxes, Stateline is getting everything updated, Viking Industrial, Black & Vetch representing AT & T were here to get the prep work finalized for the tower repaint which is tentatively scheduled to begin around May 29, working on submitting flood claims, have gotten a quote on a Marx hydraulic trailer for $5,795, a stop box in a sidewalk in West Creek has risen and another sidewalk has sunk, we will go through our City Code to see who is responsible for fixing, an aerator sample taken needs to be redone and a core sample will be done after the water tower work is finished.

Attorney Report – No report.

Minutes – On a motion by Otto, second by Saunders, the minutes of the March meeting were approved. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda — It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, checking reconciliations, and utility billing reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-01 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 18.05(2) of the City Code

changing the location of posting notices

was presented. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders, to accept the third reading of the ordinance and instruct Clerk to publish said ordinance. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-02 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 106.08 of the City Code

changing the landfill rates from $4.00 per month to $4.05 per month

was presented. Motion by Baltushis, second by Johnson, to accept the third reading of the ordinance and instruct Clerk to publish said ordinance. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-03 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 92.02 of the City Code

changing the water rates from $2.55 per 1,000 gallons used over the minimum of 1,000 gallons

to $2.65 per 1,000 gallons used over the minimum of 1,000 gallons

was presented. Motion by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to accept the third reading of the ordinance and instruct Clerk to publish said ordinance. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-04 –

An ordinance amending Chapter 99 of the City Code

changing the sewer charges from $13.00 per month to $15.00 per month for residential users

and changing the base rate for commercial users from $13.00 per month to $15.00 per month

and an increase in the usage charge from $1.50 per 1,000 gallons to $1.85 per 1,000 gallons

was presented. Motion by Saunders, second by Otto, to accept the third reading of the ordinance and instruct Clerk to publish said ordinance. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-08

Resolution regarding assessment for nuisance abatement.

Resolution to report the unpaid assessment for nuisance abatement to the County Treasurer as an assessment against the property to be collected in the same manner as property taxes. Councilman Otto moved the same be adopted. Councilman Johnson seconded the motion. On a roll call vote, all members present voted aye. The Mayor declared the resolution adopted: passed and approved April 3, 2019.

Annual Examination — Four proposals were received for the annual examination and after scoring each proposal it was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to accept the proposal from Hunzelman, Putzier & Co. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Flooding – City has been working with Woodbury County Emergency Management in assessing flood damages and getting them reported. Approximate cost to replace the West Creek and Ash Street box culverts is $307,000 each. A meeting will be attended by Justin, Carla, and Dale on April 4 to get further instruction on the reporting process.

Hike/Bike Trail – Carla updated the Council that the trail project has been approved by the DOT and bid letting is scheduled for May 21, 2019. The latest contractors will be able to start the project will be September 16, 2019.

City Code – Discussion was held on Chapters 90-106 of the Lawton City Code. No changes were requested and Chapters 110-123 will be reviewed at the May meeting.

Comprehensive Plan — Discussion was held with Justin of Simmering-Cory on the Comprehensive Plan. Maps of proposed land use, sidewalks, concept development ideas were presented to generate future discussions. At the June meeting, we will discuss goals and objectives of the plan.

It was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to adjourn at 6:50 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

CITY OF LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT — MARCH, 2019

BOMGAARS HEATERS FOR LIFT STATIONS $64.92

BROWN SUPPLY CO. FIRE HYDRANT & GATE VALVE $3,138.00

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $5,515.69

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS, INC. SALT/SAND MIXTURE $6,128.75

GWORKS SPRING USER GROUP MEETING $100.00

HAKA, LLC FUEL – LOADER, F250, DIESEL CAN $241.12

IOWA DEPT OF REV. – PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,922.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES IMFOA SPRING CONFERENCE $125.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $33.61

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $3,091.21

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY LETTER PUNCH & DOOR KNOB $67.61

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY BRUSH & TURF FOR GEAR DRYER $12.93

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY GEAR DRYER TURF & BRUSHES $10.83

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE JAN. MEETING, RESOLUTION, ORDINANCES $209.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $3,200.79

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES CHAINS FOR PLOW TRUCK $222.19

SARGENT DRILLING VFD’S FOR WELL $20,844.98

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY PAPER & LABEL MAKER $93.55

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. BOLT KIT FOR F550 $36.34

THE RECORD FEB. MINUTES & BUDGET ESTIMATE $294.20

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WET TAX $662.00

US POSTMASTER KEY DEPOSIT FOR PO BOX $6.00

US POSTMASTER POSTAGE FOR DOT UPDATE $2.90

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

WALMART 2 BOOT DRYERS $79.07

PIZZA RANCH TRAINING MEALS $119.82

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $358.22

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $93.76

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $48,762.01

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $9,567.92

FIRE $628.08

ROAD USE TAX $8,122.45

WATER $27,583.16

SEWER $2,860.40

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $20,387.81

ROAD USE TAX $7,996.58,

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,463.78

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $26.09

WATER $12,375.09

WATER DEPOSIT $100.00

SEWER $5,212.69

