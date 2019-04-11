Lawton City Council — Ordinance 2019-01 (City Clerk)
Lawton City Council
ORDINANCE 2019-01
Ordinance Amending Chapter 18 – City Clerk
AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 18, Section 18.05 Other Publications, Sub paragraph 2, Manner of Publication:
WHEREAS, the City Code Section 18.05(2) now provides:
Manner of Publication. A publication required by this Code of Ordinances or laws must be in a newspaper published at least once weekly and having a general circulation in the City, except that ordinances and amendments may be published by posting in the following places:
City Hall
Post Office
310 Cedar Street Display Window
WHEREAS the Council has determined that 310 Cedar Street is not available for use and a new location should be designated. Further upon inquiry the Lawton-Bronson Community School District in Lawton will permit the City to use space upon a public access bulletin board in the school
WHEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED Section 18.05(2) is hereby amended and the following Section shall be substituted in the City Code:
Manner of Publication. A publication required by this Code of Ordinances or laws must be in a newspaper published at least once weekly and having a general circulation in the City, except that ordinances and amendments may be published by posting in the following places:
City Hall
Post Office
Lawton-Bronson Community School District, Lawton attendance center.
2. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective after publication as required by law.
3. REPEALER: Any provision of the City Code or a practice or course dealing contrary to the provision hereby adopted are hereby repealed.
4. PUBLICATION: The Clerk is directed to publish this Ordinance as required by law after passage.
Passed and approved by resolution of the Lawton City Council.
MAYOR, Dale R. Erickson
ATTEST:
City Clerk, Carla Eidenshink
First Reading: 2/6/19
Second Reading: 3/6/19
Third Reading: 4/3/19
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 11, 2019